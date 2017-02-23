The phone conversation, which came only 10 days after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met face to face in Washington, was initiated by Canada.

The phone conversation, which came only 10 days after President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met face to face in Washington, was initiated by Canada.
Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Trump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone call

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed cross-border issues and terrorism during a phone call between the two leaders today, according to a readout provided by the White House.

“President Trump underscored the importance of America’s relationship with Canada for addressing the problems facing both countries, as well as the opportunities for both countries,” said the statement released by the White House. “To that end, President Trump emphasized the importance of working closely with Canada on cross-border issues, including implementation of his Administration’s actions to protect America from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals and others.”

According to an account provided by the Prime Minister’s Office to CBC’s Aaron Wherry, Trudeau and Trump “discussed a range of bilateral relations issues, including border co-operation, moving forward on the softwood lumber file, and the upcoming G7 and G20 summits.”

A senior Liberal told CBC News the phone call was conducted at the request of the Canadian government.

The two leaders met for the first time ten days ago in Washington, D.C.

In a joint statement released after their meeting, Trudeau and Trump emphasized the ties that bind both North American neighbours.

“No two countries share deeper or broader relations than Canada and the United States,” said the joint statement. “We are bound together by our history, our values, our economy, our environment, and our resolve to improve the lives of our citizens. Our close relationship and ongoing collaboration allow us to successfully meet any challenges we may face over the coming years, and to build a prosperous future for the people of both countries.”

However, there is ongoing uncertainty over President Trump’s plans to “tweak” the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada – and more radical changes to the agreement with Mexico – as well as ongoing trade disputes over softwood lumber and Canada’s supply management system for dairy products and poultry that have the potential of poisoning the relationship between the two countries.

Also in recent months Canada has experienced a surge of asylum seekers illegally crossing the U.S.-Canada border to claim refugee status in Canada. Most observers attribute the surge to the crackdown on undocumented migrants as well as attempts by the Trump administration to ban citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from travelling to the U.S.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalTrump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone callAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: studyAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyA learning experience about the endangered Monarch butterflyImmigration & Refuge, SocietyManitoba announces help for refugee servicesEconomy, InternationalIndia decision drastic for Canadian pulse farmersEconomy, International, PoliticsLatvia becomes first EU country to ratify free trade deal with CanadaHistory, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsCanada history: Feb 23, 1906: A Canadian becomes one of the greatest heavyweight boxers everHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyStudy suggests prescription, pedometer can help patientsAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyClimate change, changing predator-prey habits in ArcticSocietyExtreme Arctic adventure to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Québec donne 24 heures aux juristes de l'ÉtatUne classe sans fenêtre pour de jeunes autistesQuébec ouvert à l'idée d'élargir l'accès à l'aide médicale à mourirAccès à un médecin : Montréal toujours en queue de pelotonAide à l'enfance : 10 ans plus tard, les Premières Nations réclament toujours la fin de la discriminationLes Nations unies surveillent la situation des demandeurs d'asile à la frontièreAllégations de fabrication de preuves au SPVM : Coiteux réitère son appui indéfectible à la SQUn ex-conseiller de Lise Thériault accusé d'agression sexuelle sur un mineurMenaces envers les Arabes : le « Joker » plaide coupableDes comprimés distribués par un élève dans un autobus scolaire
Man admits to strangling common-law wife, burning body so he could go out for beer'Humiliating and insulting,' ex-naval officer says of pension backlogHow does your weekly wage compare to the average Canadian worker's?Canadians projected to live longer, but can they afford it?Estimated 8,000 millionaires immigrated to Canada last year, report saysWill astronomers ever be able to confirm life exists on other planets?Latvia becomes 1st EU country to sign on to Canada's trade dealMexico expresses 'worry and irritation' over Trump policiesTrudeau and Trump talk about border, softwood lumber and next summitsCanadian children 'locked up' in immigration detention centres, report says