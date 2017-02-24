Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northwestern Vancouver Island

A moderate earthquake has shaken the area off northwestern Vancouver Island, the second since Wednesday.

No injuries or damage was reported due to the 4.9 quake which struck at 4:28 a.m. PT Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Earthquakes Canada rated the tremor as a 4.7 magnitude quake.

It was centred 164 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy off the west coast of the Island and was at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The Friday morning quake follows a 4.4 tremor off western Vancouver Island on Wednesday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Friday’s stronger quake was just over 3.5 kilometres further east than the one that occurred two days earlier, according to the USGS.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press