Young adults may have had only one vaccination for mumps and should consider getting a second one.

Young adults may have had only one vaccination for mumps and should consider getting a second one.
Photo Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

Mumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinated

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Public health officials are investigating some outbreaks of mumps in several provinces and are reminding young adults they may need vaccination boosters. Mumps is caused by a virus. It is highly contagious and is spread by coughing, sneezing, and sharing drinks or utensils.

Some 14 recent cases are linked to bars in Toronto and six cases in the western province of Alberta are related to a hockey team. Both are places where people may have shared water or drinks, and were likely in close proximity to each other.

Mumps can cause fever, headache or earache, sore muscles, and swollen glands that can make one look like a chipmunk. While it is not usually serious, it can cause complications.

The one good thing about star hockey player Sidney Crosby getting mumps is that his swollen cheek drew attention to risk of catching the disease.

The one good thing about star hockey player Sidney Crosby getting mumps is that his swollen cheek drew attention to risk of catching the disease. © YouTube
Listen

Rare but serious complications

“There is cause for concern,” says Dr. Jeff Blackmer, vice-president of the Canadian Medical Association. “The good news is that in most people it’s self-limited and benign. So, the virus runs its course and within a week or two weeks the person is basically back to normal. But in a small percentage of people it can lead to more serious outcomes, particularly those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“Those are things like encephalitis and meningitis or infection of the brain or spinal column, deafness, swelling of the ovaries or testicles or ovaries leading to infertility. That’s quite rare but obviously very serious. And things like pancreatitis.”

So if you don’t want to look like this and feel worse, talk to you doctor about getting a vaccination to protect against mumps.

So if you don’t want to look like this and feel worse, talk to you doctor about getting a vaccination to protect against mumps. © Dean Fosdick/AP Photo

Vaccination is the best defence

In Canada, most people born before 1970 have either had or been exposed to mumps and are unlikely to need vaccination unless they work in health care services or travel abroad. Those born between 1970 and the mid-1990s mostly likely have been vaccinated once, but could improved their immunity by getting a second immunization. Those born later, likely have had the two shots and so, over 90 per cent immunity.

Newcomers should look into immunization

New arrivals in Canada may not have received the many vaccinations widely available in this country. They are advised to check with doctors to see what is the best immunization schedule for each individual adult and child. Most vaccinations recommended by the Health Agency of Canada are free.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAway from media limelight Syrian children still suffer: UNICEFArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, InternationalCanada - U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridgesAnimals, SocietyMuseum invites kids on spring break to see reptilesLifestyle, Society, Work & LabourAnother one to blame on GPS..apparentlyHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinatedArts and Entertainment, InternationalCanada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the WorldEnvironment, SocietyMagnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northwestern Vancouver IslandEconomyHigher gas prices fuel January inflation surgeInternationalTrump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone callAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Xavier Dolan sacré meilleur réalisateur aux CésarSPVM : le nombre d'allégations augmente, Coiteux prend les grands moyensDes journalistes exclus d'un point de presse à la Maison-BlancheLes relations entre les journalistes et la Maison-Blanche, d'hier à aujourd'huiFrance : trois juges décideront si François Fillon sera inculpéUn rendement de 7,6 % pour la Caisse de dépôt et placement en 2016Jusqu’où Michael Sabia veut-il transformer la Caisse?Les Canadiens enclins à investir pour leur retraiteSuperinfirmières : il faudra cinq fois plus de diplômées pour tenir la promesse des libérauxDes étudiants en ostéopathie accusés de pratique illégale de la médecine
As OPEC moves to cut oil production, U.S. producers turn the tapToronto Public Health concerned new anti-HIV drug could contribute to spread of other STDs5 things to know about illegal border crossings into CanadaDrug gangs take back control of slums in financially crippled post-Olympic RioDenis Villeneuve is Hollywood's new (Canadian) king of sci-fiPlenty of budget remedies offered as Liberals prepare prescription for ailing economy: Chris HallTrudeau's Privy Council Office budget the highest in a decadeThe appeal of wealthy politicians — we see them as 'incorruptible': Scott ReidToxic nerve agent used in murder of Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Malaysia saysVice-Admiral Mark Norman victim of 'bureaucratic crossfire,' says high-profile lawyer