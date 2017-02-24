Mumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinated

Public health officials are investigating some outbreaks of mumps in several provinces and are reminding young adults they may need vaccination boosters. Mumps is caused by a virus. It is highly contagious and is spread by coughing, sneezing, and sharing drinks or utensils.

Some 14 recent cases are linked to bars in Toronto and six cases in the western province of Alberta are related to a hockey team. Both are places where people may have shared water or drinks, and were likely in close proximity to each other.

Mumps can cause fever, headache or earache, sore muscles, and swollen glands that can make one look like a chipmunk. While it is not usually serious, it can cause complications.

The one good thing about star hockey player Sidney Crosby getting mumps is that his swollen cheek drew attention to risk of catching the disease. © YouTube

Rare but serious complications

“There is cause for concern,” says Dr. Jeff Blackmer, vice-president of the Canadian Medical Association. “The good news is that in most people it’s self-limited and benign. So, the virus runs its course and within a week or two weeks the person is basically back to normal. But in a small percentage of people it can lead to more serious outcomes, particularly those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“Those are things like encephalitis and meningitis or infection of the brain or spinal column, deafness, swelling of the ovaries or testicles or ovaries leading to infertility. That’s quite rare but obviously very serious. And things like pancreatitis.”

So if you don’t want to look like this and feel worse, talk to you doctor about getting a vaccination to protect against mumps. © Dean Fosdick/AP Photo

Vaccination is the best defence

In Canada, most people born before 1970 have either had or been exposed to mumps and are unlikely to need vaccination unless they work in health care services or travel abroad. Those born between 1970 and the mid-1990s mostly likely have been vaccinated once, but could improved their immunity by getting a second immunization. Those born later, likely have had the two shots and so, over 90 per cent immunity.

Newcomers should look into immunization

New arrivals in Canada may not have received the many vaccinations widely available in this country. They are advised to check with doctors to see what is the best immunization schedule for each individual adult and child. Most vaccinations recommended by the Health Agency of Canada are free.