A special crane to lift and replace train rails was used to lift and remove the car.
Photo Credit: ttc-twitter

Another one to blame on GPS..apparently

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 24 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Another one for the books I guess.

Toronto public transit service on some major routes was delayed for a few hours this morning, disturbing vast numbers of commuters in Canada’s biggest city.

Someone, somehow, drove their vehicle into a streetcar (tramway) tunnel..but not only that, managed or continued to drive about 800 metres into the tunnel before the vehicle became stuck.

When the car became stuck at about 04;30 this morning the driver left the scene . Streetcars entering the tunnel for morning service at about 0500 found their way blocked by the vehicle.

A Toronto Transit Corporation (TTC) official, Brad Ross, said the entrance  “essentially becomes a railway inside the tunnel so I can’t understand why the driver kept going for so long”

The Queen’s Quay streetcar entrance which leads to an underground platform at Union Station, a major transit hub in the city. There are signs and flashing lights to warn drivers to stay out, and inside the tracks resemble a typical raised railway rails and would have had a bumpy ride. The streetcar is black due to a special advertising campaign © TTC

Blames GPS

The 21-year-old driver later returned saying he had left to get help.

He told police and transit officials he was simply following his GPS.

A driver went some 800 metres into a transit system tunnel before his vehicle became stuck © TTC twitter

A special crane used for replacing subway rails was used to remove the vehicle.

Composite photo tweeted by TTC official. note the streetcar in the background of the lower right photo, it entered the tunnel for this morning’s service at about 0500 only to find a big surprise.

Composite photo tweeted by TTC official. note the streetcar in the background of the lower right photo, it entered the tunnel for this morning’s service at about 0500 only to find a big surprise. © twitter-TTC

A Toronto Transit Corporation (TTC) official says that surprisingly this is not the first time something like this has happened, surprising because as Brad Ross says, “There’s lots of signage, lots of flashing lights to indicate to motorists that this is a no-go zone.”

The driver was given a $425 ticket for “illegal entry”.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAway from media limelight Syrian children still suffer: UNICEFArts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, InternationalCanada - U.K. Arctic music & policy show looks to build bridgesAnimals, SocietyMuseum invites kids on spring break to see reptilesLifestyle, Society, Work & LabourAnother one to blame on GPS..apparentlyHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMumps cases prompt advice to get vaccinatedArts and Entertainment, InternationalCanada history: Feb 25, 1945- Canada’s Voice to the WorldEnvironment, SocietyMagnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts northwestern Vancouver IslandEconomyHigher gas prices fuel January inflation surgeInternationalTrump and Trudeau discuss border and terrorism in phone callAnimals, Environment, Science and TechnologyClimate change induced habitat flooding threatens vulnerable wood bison: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Xavier Dolan sacré meilleur réalisateur aux CésarSPVM : le nombre d'allégations augmente, Coiteux prend les grands moyensDes journalistes exclus d'un point de presse à la Maison-BlancheLes relations entre les journalistes et la Maison-Blanche, d'hier à aujourd'huiFrance : trois juges décideront si François Fillon sera inculpéUn rendement de 7,6 % pour la Caisse de dépôt et placement en 2016Jusqu’où Michael Sabia veut-il transformer la Caisse?Les Canadiens enclins à investir pour leur retraiteSuperinfirmières : il faudra cinq fois plus de diplômées pour tenir la promesse des libérauxDes étudiants en ostéopathie accusés de pratique illégale de la médecine
As OPEC moves to cut oil production, U.S. producers turn the tapToronto Public Health concerned new anti-HIV drug could contribute to spread of other STDs5 things to know about illegal border crossings into CanadaDrug gangs take back control of slums in financially crippled post-Olympic RioDenis Villeneuve is Hollywood's new (Canadian) king of sci-fiPlenty of budget remedies offered as Liberals prepare prescription for ailing economy: Chris HallTrudeau's Privy Council Office budget the highest in a decadeThe appeal of wealthy politicians — we see them as 'incorruptible': Scott ReidToxic nerve agent used in murder of Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Malaysia saysVice-Admiral Mark Norman victim of 'bureaucratic crossfire,' says high-profile lawyer