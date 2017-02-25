Doc film-The complex and often controversial issue of surrogacy

A new documentary explores the complex issue surrounding couples who can’t have children and surrogate motherhood.

Nick Orchard of Soapbox Films in Vancouver is the director of “Having Our Baby: The Surrogacy Boom”

Nick Orchard, director *Having Our Baby* © Soapbox Productions

For couples who want children but for one reason or another the woman can’t carry the child, an alternative is to have the woman’s egg vertilized by her husband’s sperm placed in the womb of a woman to carry to term.

The surrogate mother in some countries is paid for this service. But there are a lot of controversies and issues as well as benefits in this practice.

In Canada, women who volunteer as surrogates are not allowed to be paid for their service, but can be paid for their expenses. This of course can lead to grey areas, and also there’s the question of taxpayers paying the health care costs for foreigners who connect with a Cdn woman for surrogacy.

*Having Our Baby: The surrogacy boom*. A new documentary that looks at the complex issue of surrogacy in Canada and elsewhere © Soapbox Films

In other countries women are allowed to charge, but it can be very expensive by the time a couple can take their baby home.

Ethical issues have also arisen when a birth defect is discovered.

A happy couple with their baby who was carried to term by the surrogate mother. (left) © Soapbox Productions

All these issues are part of this new intriguing and informative Canadian documentary .

It will be broadcast in Canada nationwide on Tuesday Feb 28 on the Documentary Channel in Canada at 10 pm Eastern time.

SOAPBOX FILMS

Additional information