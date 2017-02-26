The LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marc.

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walking towards the Syrian border August 11, 2014. © Rodi Said / Reuters

The Daesh (ISIS) terrorists have been waging ongoing campaigns against religious minorities in territories they occupy.

In northern Iraq, this has meant attacks on the Yazidi ethnic and religious minority.

The Canadian government announced it would take in some 1,200 Yazidis; women and girls but also to boys who were victimized by Daesh, the so-called Islamic State.

Levon has clips from two high-ranking Canadian immigration officials.

Amnesty International says the “poisonous” rhetoric employed by Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential campaign is one example of “the global trend of angrier and more divisive politics.” © Evan Vucci/AP Photo

A new report by Amnesty International says the level and tone of rhetoric surrounding migrants, refugees, and immigrants is becoming alarming.

The report flagged many instances of human rights abuses around the world, but also a “global trend of angrier and more divisive politics”.

Lynn contacted Alex Neve, secretary-general of Amnesty International Canada who said, their concern is not limited to just the US.

One of Keath Barrie’s several records. he had a beautful crooner’s voice

This week our Canadian music selection goes back a number of years to a wonderful voice.

This week we feature the music of Keath Barrie, a crooner who died in 2004 but who left many records of gentle music wonderfully interpreted.

One of the many interesting things about Keath Barrie is that most, if not all of his records were double albums, so you always got a lot more for your money. This week “My Nova Scotia Home”, a song he recorded in 1978.

Aaron Wudrick, assistant, and *Porky* with the *Teddy Awards announcements for governernment spending waste in 2016 © CTF

Once again, and for the 19th time, the citizens advocacy group, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has handed out its government waste awards.

The non-profit group annually chooses the most flagrant examples of government and bureaucratic waste of taxpayers money and symbolically awards a pig-like “Teddy” award.

The award was named after a particular bureaucrat who filed many flagrantly exaggerated expense claims.

Marc speaks with the federal director of the CTF, Aaron Wudrick.