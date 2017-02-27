Montrealer wins Oscar for sound editing

Sylvain Bellemare won an Academy award for sound editing of the film “Arrival” directed by another Montrealer, Denis Villeneuve. The film was nominated but did not win for best picture and best director.

It starred Amy Adams portraying a linguistics expert trying to communicated with aliens arrived on earth.

In his acceptance speech, Bellemare hailed Montreal and exuberantly professed his affection for Villeneuve. He noted that the film was the collective effort of people from many countries around the world, led by a team from the province of Quebec.

Sounds inspired by psychedelic rock

Bellemare worked on Villeneuve’s 2010 drama called “Incendies,” which was nominated by the Academy for best-foreign-language film. He has also participated in several other films made in Quebec.

He has said that sounds made by aliens in “Arrival” were inspired by those of psychedelic rock. He has won several other awards for his work.