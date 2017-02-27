Swingback is a compelling analysis of Canadian foreign policy under Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau's first 100 days in power

Swingback is a compelling analysis of Canadian foreign policy under Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau's first 100 days in power
Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/CP

Swingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and Trudeau

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 27 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

There are few Canadian journalists who would have been more qualified to write a book about Canadian foreign policy than Mike Blanchfield.

To say that for the last two decades Blanchfield has had a front seat in observing and reporting on Canadian foreign policy would be an understatement.

Having a front seat implies privilege but Blanchfield, who has been a reporter for The Canadian Press and the Ottawa Citizen before that, won his unique vantage point and insight into Canadian foreign policy through hard work – filing and pouring over countless access to information requests, carefully cultivating sources, and risking his life on dangerous assignments from the Balkans, to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq.

We met on one such assignment in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October 2001 on our way to Afghanistan to cover the impending U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks and I have witnessed firsthand Blanchfield’s dedication to his craft.

And it is that combination of craft, insight, critical thinking and objectivity that makes Blanchfield’s first book Swingback: Getting Along in the World with Harper and Trudeau (published by McGill-Queen’s University Press) such a compelling read for anyone who’s interested in Canadian and international politics.

In Swingback Blanchfield not only chronicles Canada’s foreign policy under Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper and the first 100 days of his Liberal successor Justin Trudeau but also traces Canada’s coming of age on the international scene and its first steps as a global actor after the Second World War.

The book examines how Harper challenged decades of bipartisan foreign policy consensus to chart his own foreign policy by redefining Canada’s relations with the United Nations, by his unabashed support for Israel, and taking a hard line on relations with Russia and Iran. Swingback also examines how Trudeau attempted to redefine Canada’s international image after nearly a decade of Harper’s policies.

I reached Mike Blanchfield by phone in Ottawa.

(click to listen to the full interview with Mike Blanchfield)

Listen
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibilityInternationalCanada announces new humanitarian assistance for the Middle EastPolitics, SocietyJournalists rally to demand protection for press freedomHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada's first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centresArts and Entertainment, InternationalMontrealer wins Oscar for sound editingArts and Entertainment, InternationalOscar win for Canadian animator BarillaroThe LINK Online, Sun. 26 Feb., 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Juristes : la loi spéciale est déposée, les négociations sont suspenduesPas de « preuves » sur les possibles liens entre les conseillers de Trump et la RussieLe Mexique ne veut pas renégocier l’ALENA si les États-Unis lui imposent des taxesDeux inculpations en vue dans l'affaire Kim Jong-namLes mythes du plan climatique du Québec déboulonnésUn bambin trouvé avec deux corps dans un appartement de GatineauIntervention policière due à une publication Snapchat au Collège MontmorencyGalchenyuk, héros du Canadien en prolongation au New JerseyL’ONU suivra de plus près l’afflux de migrants clandestins au ManitobaLe sort des enfants de réfugiés nés au Canada
SpaceX to fly 2 people around the moon by next yearOscar envelopes explained: How do presenters get the winning names?E-cigarette battery 'went off like a flare' in Calgary man's pocket, causing 3rd-degree burnsSolar eclipse darkens skies across Southern HemisphereO'Leary passing on Edmonton debate because of 'terrible' format'He smoked him': Saint John senior deliberately ran down pedestrianJoseph Boyden says APTN report likening his story to Ojibway healer's 'feels like an attack'Bank fined $1.15M for violating anti-money laundering reporting rules revealedTrump wants $54B more in defence spendingMeet the bacterial supervillains considered the most serious threats to human health