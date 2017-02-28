Victorian-era depiction of Robert the Bruce, medieval Scottish King
Photo Credit: wiki

Canadian research puts an end to smear campaign against medieval Scots king

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

He was a legendary figure in medieval times involved in epic battles between the Scots and English, eventually defeating a larger English army at Bannockburn in 1314.

But for centuries historians have alleged the Scottish king was afflicted with the disfiguring and, at the time, scary disease of leprosy.

But maybe not.

Maybe it was part of an English smear campaign against an enemy that has resonated through the ages.

Professor Andrew Nelson (PhD) is a bio-archaeologist and associate professor of Anthropology at the University of Western Ontario.

Listen

Andrew Nelson (PhD) bio-archaeologist, University of Western Ontario © supplied

The latest version of the story begins when the Bruce family gave a plaster casting of the skull of Robert the Bruce to Canadian portraitist/sculptor Christian Corbet and asked him to re-create a bust.

He in turn asked professor Nelson to determine if previous depictions of a leprosy deformed face were based on any forensic evidence or merely on the rumours.

Robert the Bruce was king of the Scots for over 20 years, and is a hero in Scotland having defeated the English to gain Scottish independence, He died in 1329 after years of what is claimed to be some ill-defined affliction.

A 1909 depiction of Bruce instructing his troops before the battle at Bannockburn © Edmund Leighton- wiki

However calling someone a “leper” in those days was a nasty insult, and the English certainly did not like Robert.

Professor Nelson says, ““If you wanted to come up with the worst thing you could say to someone, it was, ‘you leper’”. He adds,  “With just that word, you could besmirch a person and his legacy.”

An English monk was the first to say that the Scottish hero had leprosy, and the label stuck.

Death mask of Robert the Bruce carved into the ceiling at Rosslyn Chapel, Scotland © Fiona Rogan

However in the early 1800’s when Robert’s remains were uncovered during new construction at the site of the ruins of the old Dunfermline Parish where he was buried, a plaster cast was made of his skull. While several casts and re-casts have been made of the original, professor Nelson had access to the original.

A copy of the casting of Robert the Bruce’s skull and a facial reconstitution by Richard Neave showing the effects of leprosy

Nelson also studied various documents including that of the official physician who was there at the exhumation who wrote, “His scull (sic) was, 490 years after his death, as entire as yours or mine are at present.”

The bust in progress as the forensic artist Corbet adds muscles over the resin cast made from the original skull cast. © Christian Corbet

In studying the original casting, professor Nelson said it showed no evidence of the typical deformities that would be consistent with leprosy.  A study of a foot bone also showed no evidence typical of leprosy.

Professor Nelson’s research will be published in the International Journal of Paleopathology.

Portraitist Christian Corbet works on a clay bust of Robert the Bruce, which included collaborative research with Western Anthropology professor Andrew Nelson. The bust is the first commissioned by the Bruce family, based on evidence from a cast of the king’s skull. Nelson’s research concluded the skull showed no signs of leprosy, despite contemporary and later rumours Robert the Bruce had the disease.

Portraitist Christian Corbet works on a clay bust of Robert the Bruce, which included collaborative research with Western Anthropology professor Andrew Nelson. The bust is the first commissioned by the Bruce family, based on evidence from a cast of the king’s skull. Nelson’s research concluded the skull showed no signs of leprosy, despite contemporary and later rumours Robert the Bruce had the disease. © Christian Corbet

Although almost always depicted with a beard, the new bust has none as Lord Elgin, the descendant told Corbet that Robert had a barber who shaved him regularly, and they even have found the instrument that would have scraped the whiskers off. © Tori Weldon-CBC

The finished bust of Robert the Bruce will be unveiled by Lord Charles Bruce, son of heir apparent to Lord Elgin on March 23 at the Stirling-Smith Art Gallery and Museum.

Thus Canada has put paid to a centuries old “insult” to an ancient Scottish king.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, History, International, Military, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyDoctors call for an end to solitary confinementSpecial tulip will mark Canada’s 150thPoliticsNomination battle for Liberal stronghold in Montreal draws first bloodArts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyShrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) todayEnvironment, Science and TechnologyStudy details rich plant diversity in Arctic regionHealth, History, International, Military, Science and TechnologyCanadian research puts an end to smear campaign against medieval Scots kingPolitics, SocietyVancouver Trump Tower opens amid protestsAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyNew polar bear survey. Some good news, for nowInternational, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibility

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump s’adresse aux élus du CongrèsÀ Vancouver, les fils Trump accueillis sous les huéesLe Canadien échange David Desharnais aux Oilers13 candidats à la direction du Parti conservateur débattent La loi spéciale forçant le retour au travail des juristes de l'État est adoptéeLes trolls viennent à bout d'une chroniqueuseLa menaçante carpe asiatique est arrivée dans le fleuve Saint-LaurentRepos forcé pour le maire de MontréalResolute Bay, l'une des communautés les plus nordiques du Canada, en 11 photosProgramme d'infrastructures : le Sénat déplore l'absence de plan stratégique
Live TV is coming to YouTube — unless you live in CanadaThe 10-minute eye implant that could improve blurry close-up vision2 get prison for waving guns and Confederate flags at black child's birthday partyTransCanada suspends $15B NAFTA suit on Keystone XL as project advancesBermuda fines Sun Life unit $1.5M for compliance gapsTrump's '69-storey' Vancouver tower is only 63 storeysMeet 'the brutes': Trump brothers to visit VancouverMore than a third of millennial homeowners hit their parents up to pay costs: HSBC survey'Super-high' levels of mercury still leaking near Grassy Narrows, report suggestsWhat kind of home $770K will buy you across Canada