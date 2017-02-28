A man wearing an oversized Donald Trump head protests outside the still under construction Trump International Hotel and Tower, during demonstration to encourage U.S. expats across Canada to register and vote, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday October 5, 2016.

A man wearing an oversized Donald Trump head protests outside the still under construction Trump International Hotel and Tower, during demonstration to encourage U.S. expats across Canada to register and vote, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday October 5, 2016.
Photo Credit: PC / DARRYL DYCK

Vancouver police brace for Trump Tower opening protests

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Police in the Pacific coast city of Vancouver are getting ready for a day of protests outside the new Trump International Hotel and Tower, as the U.S. president’s sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — are expected to be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the family-branded hotel.

Police are also warning drivers to avoid the area around the luxury hotel on West Georgia Street Tuesday morning.

The Trump Organization, now headed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, set off a wave of social media criticism on Monday with its tweet, claiming that:

“The 69-storey tower will be the first property to open in the city in over six years,” The Trump Organization tweeted Monday.

Critics dismissed it as another manifestation of “fake news” or “alternative facts” since Vancouver is in the midst of a real estate boom that has resulted in several residential development projects.

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, History, International, Military, Science and TechnologyCanadian research puts an end to smear campaign of medieval Scots kingPolitics, SocietyVancouver police brace for Trump Tower opening protestsAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyNew polar bear survey. Some good news, for nowInternational, PoliticsSwingback: making sense of Canadian foreign policy under Harper and TrudeauArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew novel looks at time travel and responsibilityInternationalCanada announces new humanitarian assistance for the Middle EastPolitics, SocietyJournalists rally to demand protection for press freedomHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 27, 1900. Canada's first overseas military adventure, and rousing victory.Health, International, Science and TechnologyUN health agency releases list of world's 12 most threatening superbugsEconomy, Lifestyle, SocietyHigh rental costs and the “hollowing out” of city centres

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump devant le CongrèsDes photos de Kellyanne Conway suscitent le débatResolute Bay, l'une des communautés les plus nordiques du Canada, en 11 photosPrès de 1 M$ amassés pour les victimes de l'attentat de QuébecLa menaçante carpe asiatique est arrivée dans le fleuve Saint-LaurentLes trolls viennent à bout d'une chroniqueuseLa crise du fentanyl épuise les travailleurs de la santé, dit un syndicatLe procès de 330 présumés putschistes s’ouvre en TurquieCe qui divise et unit les conservateurs albertains et québécoisJuristes : nuit blanche à l'Assemblée nationale après le dépôt de la loi spéciale
What kind of home $770K will buy you across Canada'I feel like a failure': Moms still being shamed for choosing formula over breastfeedingLooming changes to Ontario workplace laws have businesses worried, unions optimisticFriendship on the rocks? China, North Korea clash over nuclear and chemical weaponsNavy's mishandling of classified documents spawns series of investigationsOnline toxicity might just be an issue of bad designMalaysia to charge 2 women with murder in death of Kim Jong-nam'We need an independent media': George W. Bush says press not enemySecurity heightened before Trump sons' visit to VancouverReset or re-airing of grievances? What to expect from Trump's 1st speech to Congress