Vancouver police brace for Trump Tower opening protests

Police in the Pacific coast city of Vancouver are getting ready for a day of protests outside the new Trump International Hotel and Tower, as the U.S. president’s sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — are expected to be on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the family-branded hotel.

Police are also warning drivers to avoid the area around the luxury hotel on West Georgia Street Tuesday morning.

Crowd is now growing outside the Trump Hotel. They're yelling "Dump Trump." pic.twitter.com/d108ZnKoC4 — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) February 28, 2017

A large security detail now set up outside the Trump hotel where protests are expected to begin this morning. pic.twitter.com/tytI7LybWL — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) February 28, 2017

A fence has been set up outside the Trump hotel in Vcr in preparation for protests. Police have been going in and out for some time. pic.twitter.com/AgBil80Otc — Farrah Merali (@FarrahMerali) February 28, 2017

The Trump Organization, now headed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, set off a wave of social media criticism on Monday with its tweet, claiming that:

“The 69-storey tower will be the first property to open in the city in over six years,” The Trump Organization tweeted Monday.

Tomorrow marks the official grand opening of @TrumpVancouver The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/Vc8N5NFOgd — Trump Organization (@Trump) February 27, 2017

Critics dismissed it as another manifestation of “fake news” or “alternative facts” since Vancouver is in the midst of a real estate boom that has resulted in several residential development projects.

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press