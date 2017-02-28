Vancouver Trump Tower opens amid protests

U.S. President Donald Trump’s two sons Eric, Donald Jr. and their sister Tiffany Trump were in Vancouver today to cut the ribbon at their family-branded Trump International Hotel and Tower, as a small crowd protested outside.

Police in the Pacific coast city of were bracing for a day of protests outside the luxury complex but only a few dozen peaceful protesters showed up this morning.

Protesters held signs denouncing Trump policies, sang O Canada and attached sticky-notes to the building with messages like “Not Welcome in Vancouver.”

A separate “resist4peace” rally and march is scheduled to begin at Jack Poole Plaza at 4 p.m. PT.

Inside, Eric and Donald Jr. Trump spoke and took part in the official ribbon cutting amid heavy security.

Dignitaries including Malaysian tycoon Tony Tiah (second from left), his son, developer Joo Kim Tiah (third from left) Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa Trump, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb.28 2017. © PC / Jonathan Hayward

Donald Jr. quipped, “I’d like to thank the press — just kidding.”

Eric called Vancouver an “amazing city befitting of the Trump brand.”

The Trump Organization, now headed by the two brothers, set off a wave of social media criticism on Monday with its tweet, claiming that:

“The 69-storey tower will be the first property to open in the city in over six years,” The Trump Organization tweeted Monday.

Critics dismissed it as another manifestation of “fake news” or “alternative facts” since Vancouver is in the midst of a real estate boom that has resulted in several residential development projects.

Tomorrow marks the official grand opening of @TrumpVancouver The 69-story tower will be the first property to open in the city in over 6 yrs pic.twitter.com/Vc8N5NFOgd — Trump Organization (@Trump) February 27, 2017

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press