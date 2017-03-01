Coal miners at the Donkin Mine are shown in a handout photo provided by Neil Mackinnon. Absent for almost a generation, a way of life has returned to Cape Breton. Underground coal mining, once the backbone of the island's economy, resumed at the Donkin Mine late Monday as the members of A-Crew began cutting the black fossil fuel from a tunnel that extends out four kilometres under the Atlantic Ocean.
Photo Credit: PC / Neil Mackinnon

Coal mining revived in Cape Breton

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 1 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Coal miners are back at work ‘down under’ in Donkin, on Cape Breton Island in the province of Nova Scotia.

The Donkin Mine is near one of the oldest in North America, having opened in the 18th century. At one point it supplied the Fortress of Louisbourg.

But for the last 15 years mining operations at Donkin had been suspended. Yesterday the first shift began work again, with 64 people currently employed. That number is expected to increase as production gets going.

“After two years of hard work and planning by our employees, many other supportive constituents and the Nova Scotia government, coal is being produced once again in Cape Breton,” Paul Vining, CEO of Cline Group, said in a news release. Cline Group is the parent company of Karmeron Coal Management.

“This Cape Breton coal is some of the highest quality thermal and metallurgical coal in the world and we look forward to strategically marketing this product both domestically and internationally,” according to the release.

For some of the residents of Cape Breton, the mine reopening is good news. It will provide much-needed employment in the region. For others, particularly those in the environmental movement, this is a step backwards.

Gretchen Fitzgerald, National Program Director with the Sierra Club of Canada, says she was devastated when she heard the news this morning. She had participated in a consultation on coal mine effluents last week, and had the impression there were more steps the operator had to take before resuming production.

Listen

“The operation of the mine itself, regardless of the burning and the emissions associated with that, will have significant, make a significant contribution to provincial greenhouse gas emissions.” Fitzgerald says.

There were concerns raised locally about the transportation of the coal; by truck the impact on local roads, the safety elements and the coal dust in the air are issues, and by ship, the possible impact on marine life and the fisheries would also have to be taken into consideration.

“So again, hearing that this mine had opened and not knowing which options are being, have been approved, is pretty disheartening.”

Nova Scotia has earned a reputation over recent years as one the leaders in greening their economy. With investments in the renewable energies of solar, wind and tidal power, reopening a coal mine brings the trend to a halt.

Canada produced 62 million tonnes of coal in 2015 for both metallurgical use and power generation.

There are currently 26 mines, across Canada, 18 in production and 6 with suspended operations. They’re located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.

In British Columbia there are 14 additional coal mine projects currently undergoing assessment.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, Environment, History, Society, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, History, Society, Work & LabourCoal mining revived in Cape BretonArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalBHM- The black settlers of AlbertaSocietyBraille will help the visually-impaired identify policeImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsCricket tournament ends winter season in NewfoundlandHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyDoctors advised to talk to young Canadians about smokingP. K. Subban honoured in Montreal homecomingImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyRefugee conundrum: Criminal but can’t be deported.History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history: Mar.1, 1966: the Great Winnipeg Gold HeistImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietySyrians just the latest of waves of refugees in CanadaSocietyDoctors call for an end to solitary confinement

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Jeff Sessions a dissimulé au Sénat des discussions avec MoscouLa liberté d'expression des femmes est brimée par les trolls, dénonce Lili BoisvertArnaques : comment les Canadiens se font piéger« On n’a pas perdu de vitesse et on a ajouté du poids » - Marc Bergevin Des informations confidentielles sur la sécurité nationale divulguées par erreurLa Caisse de dépôt encouragée à investir aux États-Unis par un proche de TrumpY a-t-il eu 36 000 ou 91 000 nouveaux emplois au Québec en 2016?Le projet d'un mur à la frontière mexicaine en manque de fondsCinq scénarios pour l'Union européenne d'ici 2025Trump désignerait Kelly Knight Craft comme ambassadrice au Canada
Subway defends its chicken after CBC Marketplace reportFinance Minister Bill Morneau's U.S. fact-finding trip sets table for March budgetCalgary father admits he killed wife, shot daughter in front of other kidsDow breaks through 21,000-point ceiling for 1st timeStating the obvious: Accountants behind Oscars fiasco off the show, says academy presidentRelatives, friends shocked by loss of Alberta family in head-on crashClassified documents reveal Canada's planned response to 9/11-style attackOldest traces of life on Earth found in Quebec, dating back roughly 3.8 billion yearsWife says Dominican police 'won't do anything' after Ottawa man dies on scuba outingCRTC backs Rogers and shuts down upstart mobile operator