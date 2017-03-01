P.K. Subban received the Meritorious Service Cross from the Governor General in a ceremony today in Montreal.
Photo Credit: CBC

P. K. Subban honoured in Montreal homecoming

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 1 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

P. K. Subban was back in Montreal today to receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, known as the Meritorious Service Cross from Canada’s Governor General, David Johnston.

Subban is the defenceman who played for the Montreal Canadiens, a legendary National Hockey League team.

One of the few black players in the league, Subban became a star on the ice and a much-loved celebrity in the hockey-mad city, until he was traded to the Nashville Predators last summer.

It was a move that stunned many in Montreal, and his fans are happy to see him being honoured today.

In the atrium of the Montreal Children’s Hospital, named for him, P,K, Subban received the medal for his pledge in 2015 to help raise $10 million (Cdn) for the hospital.

Johnston presented the same medal to 12 other people from the Montreal area, in recognition of their exceptional volunteer achievements also.

The timing works well for Parnell Karl Subban, who was born and grew up in Toronto.

This return to the city he thinks of as his second home, comes the day before one of the most anticipated Canadiens games of the season.

Tomorrow evening, P.K. will play against his former team for the first time, wearing a Nashville Predators jersey.

