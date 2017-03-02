Road sign in the early 70’s after the switch to metric indicating new metric km/h speed limit compared to old imperial mph limit.

Canada: still confused about measuring since 1975

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada joined almost all of the rest of world in measurement when it went metric on April 1, 1975.

That was the day when weather reports were given for the first time in Celsius and not Fahrenheit .

The move by the then Liberal government was not well received, and is still to this day not fully implemented.

A metric/imperial mix up led to one of the greatest flying saves ever when an Air Canada passenger jetliner ran out of fuel high over Manitoba and glided to a spectacularly safe landing.

The Air Canada Boeing 767, with 69 people aboard made a safe but rough landing on an abandoned military airstrip after running out of fuel over Gimli Manitoba at 41,000 ft (12.000m) due to a metirc/imperial fuel weight mix-up. It has been know ever since as the *Gimli Glider* © wikimediea

Even today, though they might fill up their car gas tank with 50 litres of fuel, and the odometer might say they’ve driven 40,000 kilometres, and the speed limit on the highway might be 100km/h,  a few people will still say the car gets oh..15 miles to the gallon.

At the lumber store, you still buy 2×4 (2” by 4”) wooden beams, plywood is still sold in 4’ x 8’ sheets, and so on, and apartments and house floorspace is usually measured in square feet, not sq/m.

Although scientists have always known metric is a more efficient was of measuring, Canadians even now have only, sort of , caught on.

A new survey by Angus Reid polling, shows most Canadians use metric for the temperature- 87 percent, when referring to the weather, but in the kitchen, almost as man, 78 percent will use Fahrenheit when cooking.

A change of government brought about a change in policy. In the 1980’s the Conservative government said although metric was the future, Imperial could also be used, leading to the common use of both to this day. (Although now fuel is almost exclusively in litres) © CBC

But the vast majority, 91 percent, will give their weight and height in Imperial measure. Yet, when talking about travel between two cities, most, 66 percent, will express the distance in kilometres.

American influence

Because many products, bottles, tins, cartons, are made to US measure, their conversion to metric leads to some odd numbers. For example soft drinks are commonly sold in 12 (American) ounce tins, they are labeled as 355ml in Canada.  Of course with so much American influence, it is no wonder it’s been hard and slow to make the conversion.

Still and perhaps not surprisingly, the Angus Reid survey shows most younger Canadians, under age 35, tend to use metric more, while those over 55 tend to express themselves more in Imperial.

© Angus Reid

As for how comfortable Canadians feel with the dual system, those wanting a return to Imperial (16%) are almost equal with those wanting a complete transition to metric (17%) while the majority seems to think the current mix is ok, some 67 %.

Perhaps the only place where metric is not the better system though, is in music. Would “The Who” have had a hit song with “ I can see for kilometres and kilometres”? Or the Proclaimers “ But I would walk 500 kilometres..”? And would Harry Chapin’s song have the same affect with “ 15,000 kilograms of bananas”, or the 1960’s hit by Keith, “Hey, 30.0, it’s good to have you back again”….no I think Imperial will certainly remain in song, long after it fades elsewhere.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyPhilatelists: Canada’s spring stamps for 2017Economy, Education, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyThink your job, your career, is secure? Think again!Orthodontists working pro bono, but few takersEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada: still confused about measuring since 1975Talking about alzheimer: news and reports from RCIYour choices, our promise!Economy, Environment, History, Society, Work & LabourCoal mining revived in Cape BretonArts and Entertainment, Education, History, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalBHM- The black settlers of AlbertaSocietyBraille will help the visually-impaired identify policeImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsCricket tournament ends winter season in Newfoundland

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Un homme accusé en lien avec les menaces envers l'Université ConcordiaPremier témoignage au procès de Bertrand CharestLes intouchables : l'affaire KPMG camouflée à Ottawa?Les intouchables : KPMG a caché l'argent de riches clientsSainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques survitJeff Sessions a dissimulé au Sénat des discussions avec MoscouLac-Simon ferme son poste de policeLes passages à la frontière canadienne en cinq questionsL'élection de Trump n'aurait pas causé la panne du site d'Immigration CanadaLes changements climatiques bouleverseront l'économie, dit la Banque du Canada
Subway defends its chicken; a peek at secret documents: Daily newsletter for March 2Man arrested after Montreal university bomb threat targeting Muslim studentsIf HMV lost money, why would it work for Sunrise? Record stores sound off on takeoverCriminal probes adding intrigue to fiery French election seasonTurkish president slams 'vulgar, worthless' headline, promises punishmentCanadian immigration website crash started hours before Trump victory, documents showKPMG offshore tax dodge a 'facade' designed to hide money, ex-client saysLeadership race offers a chance for the NDP to be interesting againWhy pay for Ontario's hydro mistakes now when we can pay (more) for them later?: Robyn UrbackNew U.S. attorney general spoke with Russians during campaign, Justice Department says