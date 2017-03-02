Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the first Indigenous woman to head the RCMP Division E in British Columbia.
Photo Credit: RCMP

Indigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 March, 2017

Brenda Butterworth-Carr is from the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation in Yukon. Now she will be the first Indigenous woman to hold the top RCMP job in British Columbia.

Currently the Assistant Commissioner, Butterworth-Carr is Division E’s new commanding officer, the largest of the RCMP’s 15 divisions in Canada.

Butterworth-Carr has held a wide range of positions in police organizations at the provincial, federal and international level.

A member of the Mountie’s since 1987, Butterworth-Carr was the officer in charge of criminal operations core policing in B.C. since August 2016,

.And she served as the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP for five years. When she took the job in 2013, she became the first Indigenous woman to command an RCMP division.

