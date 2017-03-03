Maybe it's in our DNA. Canadian players brought some of the moves learned at the hockey rinks of their youth to their 2013 World Baseball Classic game against Mexico, delivering a twist to that old line about going to a fight, only to see a hockey game break out.

Maybe it's in our DNA. Canadian players brought some of the moves learned at the hockey rinks of their youth to their 2013 World Baseball Classic game against Mexico, delivering a twist to that old line about going to a fight, only to see a hockey game break out.
Photo Credit: AP Photo / Matt York

Canada remains a distinct long shot at the World Baseball Classic

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 March, 2017

The fourth edition of the loftily-named World Baseball Classic gets underway Monday in Seoul when South Korea hosts Israel in the first game of the 16-team tournament that will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 22.

Played in four countries–Japan, South Korea, Mexico and the United States–the tournament features several strong teams that include Japan, South Korea, the Dominican Republic and the U.S.

And we have the others, which, alas, include Canada, who–from all appearances–are a long shot to make it out of the group stage.

Team Canada lost its best hitter for this year’s WBC when Toronto native Joey Votto (above) decided not to participate. Playing for Cincinnati, Votto led the National League in on-base percentage (.434) in 2016. Votto said he wants to work on the parts of his game that he “decided were lacking” last season. © cbc.ca

Still, the WBC gives Canadian baseball fans the opportunity to pass on tedious Spring Training games played–for the most part–by guys really only interested in rounding into shape for the upcoming Major League Baseball regular season.

So what we’ll see over the next two weeks is some very good ballplayers competing for their respective countries, bringing the level of play well above Spring Training exhibitions.

Canada plays its first game next Thursday in Miami when they face the defending champions, the Dominican Republic.

The Canadians’ four-team group-stage pool also includes Colombia and the U.S.

Moving to the play-down stage will not be easy, especially since Canada’s best hitter, Joey Votto, Canada’s best catcher, Russell Martin, and Canada’s best left fielder, Michael Saunders, are sitting out the tournament for varying reasons.

But, hey, it’s still baseball: an error here, an error there, a well-pitched game, a crucial double play turned at just the right time and, as they say in the clubhouses, “YOUNEVERKNOW!”

The Toronto Star’s baseball columnist, Richard Griffin, covered the first three WBCs and has been warming up for the WBC in press box bullpens for the past couple of weeks.

He joined me by phone from Dunedin, Florida, where he is covering the Toronto Blue Jays’ Spring Training.

Listen
Posted in International, Society, Sports

