UofT professor Peterson has been nominated by a group of students for the upcoming election of Rector at the University of Glasgow. He says it may be in reaction to University policies on gender the students disagree with.
Photo Credit: jordanperteson.com

Embattled Canadian professor asked to join University of Glasgow

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson is a highly respected educator and was completely uncontroversial,  until recently.

That’s when LBGTQ groups began a concerted campaign against him for his decision not to use made-up pronouns they chose to describe themselves.

Instead of “he” or “she” for example, they insisted he address them as “ze”, “zim”, “ve”, “thon”,“zir” “zer” and “they”(referring to a single person), and any one of several others

RCI-Nov 2016-Peterson under attack

A group of students at Scotland’s largest university has put forward his name for Rector in an election to be held there in March.

The Rector represents the student population to the university executive.

(Youtube grab). Professor Peterson attempts to talk about free speech at U of T protest against him, Oct 2016. During the attempt LGBTQ protesters broke the sound system then continually tried to shout him down, refusing to listen. © Youtube- genuinewiity

However, the University has a policy in section E 4.6 “In Class/In front of Colleagues” which states “The trans person should be referred to by their preferred name and pronoun.”   This would run counter to Professor Peterson’s position.

In a Post Media article he says his nomination by students could be a sign of concern over such policies.

“That’s part of the reason why there are students nominating me, because they’re not so sure those policies are such a good idea,” he said. “I think those policies are ill-advised and dangerous. They certainly pose a threat to free speech.”

Peterson, a clinical psychologist is scheduled to  give a lecture at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on March 9 entitled “exploring the psychology of creativity.   LGBTQ  groups have been mounting a campaign to shut down the appearance by having it cancelled.

The National Gallery in an email to RCI wrote in response

“Jordan Peterson is a highly-accomplished and published clinical psychologist. The Gallery invited him to speak about his specific research interest in the psychology of creativity, a subject he has spoken about at scientific conferences across North America and about which he has co-authored over ten scientific papers.  Since the notion of creativity is central to our understanding of art, we believe Peterson’s remarks from the perspective of clinical psychology will be relevant and of interest to our audiences. The Gallery regularly invites recognized experts who contribute to our understanding around important issues relating to art”.


One of Professor Peterson’s many youtube videos explaining his position, free speech, and the campaign against him

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Education, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, SocietyNiagara Falls tourism fee questionedImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsP.K. Subban's moving return to former hockey homeInternational, Society, SportsCanada remains a distinct long shot at the World Baseball ClassicEducation, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyEmbattled Canadian professor asked to join University of GlasgowScience and TechnologyWhat ‘young’ Arctic rocks tell us about origins of the Earth and MoonPolitics, SocietyOttawa contributing to a celebration of long-time separatist leader Rene LevesqueImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBorder union head says reinforcements are needed to stem unguarded entriesEnvironment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyPee in the pool- how sweet it isn’tEnvironment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHighly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First NationsIndigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Enquête sur le SPVM : l'adjoint de Philippe Pichet relevé de ses fonctions« Le dossier de KPMG n'est pas réglé », dit la ministre Diane LebouthillierÀ la chasse aux fraudeurs du fiscSchwarzenegger quitte « The New Celebrity Apprentice » et blâme TrumpAlzheimer et aide médicale à mourirDesjardins : plus de ristournes pour les assurés et les investisseurs?Quitter la banlieue après le départ des enfants? Pas vraiment, constate la SCHLBertrand Charest « m'a brisée », témoigne une victime alléguéeLe chef d'orchestre Pierre Peterson accusé d'agression sexuelle sur un mineurJayme Pasieka reconnu coupable de deux meurtres au premier degré
Border agents search your cellphone, Liberal support sliding: Daily newsletter'Russia frustrations': Sessions will keep impeachment 'predators' at bay — for nowShould Liberals let asylum seekers from U.S. enter Canada safely at border crossings?Here's why health care funds for First Nations children aren't being spentWelcoming an early spring? Chill out — it's not necessarily a good thingTrudeau Liberals still lead in polls, but this time the honeymoon really is overBinary options—the latest investment scam that's costing victims everythingWhat happens when a Canadian border agent asks to search your phone?Ontario Liberals hope hydro plan will douse voter angerHospital TV bill leaves family frustrated: 'What they're charging is not right'