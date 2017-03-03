Niagara Falls tourism fee questioned

Niagara Falls is one of the first places new arrivals to Canada, or visitors to Canada, head to, particularly when they’re in eastern Canada.

But beware, the cost of meals and accommodation are being unfairly taxed according to a CBC investigation.

Marketplace, the TV program, followed up on an earlier investigation that found the extra taxes go under a few different names, are charged at different rates, and there’s no paper trail to account for where the money goes and what it is used for.

The fee is also optional. When the Marketplace team asked that the fee be removed in the restaurants, hotels and attractions they visited. the fee was deducted from their bills.