Road hockey to be legalized again in Hamilton, Ontario

Road hockey is about as Canadian as it gets, but not in Hamilton, Ontario, at least not legally.

Since the 1950s it has been illegal, but now in the wake of a city hall decision on Wednesday, kids in the city, just west of Toronto, will soon be allowed to play ball hockey once again on city streets.

It was the result of a passionate debate among councillors with some arguing that kids playing would be too noisy, and balls would damage property.

Others defended the game as an essential piece of Canadiana that’s been going on for generations, and these days, gets kids away from screens.

Originally the ban against street hockey went into effect for liability reasons. But over almost 60 years, the city had only one claim, in 2002.

Following the 11-3 vote on Wednesday, with council approval on March 9, Hamilton will enact a new bylaw to allow ball hockey on side streets with speed limits of up to 40 km/h.

Just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs!