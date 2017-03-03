Hanika Rizo in Nunatsiavut, northern Labrador in the summer of 2016. (Jonathan O’Neil)

Hanika Rizo in Nunatsiavut, northern Labrador in the summer of 2016.
Photo Credit: Jonathan O’Neil

What ‘young’ Arctic rocks tell us about origins of the Earth and Moon

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Volcanic rocks from the Canadian Arctic are changing what scientists think about the origins of the Earth and the Moon, says Hanika Rizo.

The 33-year-old Mexican-born geologist at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) says her research into unusual concentrations of the tungsten-182 isotope in “young” 60-million-year-old rocks found in Nunavut is helping to rewrite the early history of our planet and its largest satellite, which were formed about 4.5 billion years ago.

“I’ve been working for a while with old rocks, when I say old, they were formed 3.8 billion years ago, and recently I got interested in modern rocks from 60 million years ago,” said Rizo who teaches at UQAM’s department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.

“I got interested in these rocks because studies that were performed on these rocks were suggesting that these rocks were bringing up information from very deep inside the Earth, deeper than 2,000 kilometres under our feet.”

(Click to listen to Hanika Rizo explain her research)

Listen
Information from deep in the mantle

Rizo studies these “weird” tungsten-182 isotopes that were created very early in the planet’s history to try to figure out how old parts of the inside of the Earth were.

“These rocks were brought up from the mantle,” Rizo said. “If you look at the cross-section of the Earth, we have the continents, which are a thin layer under our feet, they can be 20 to 60 kilometres [deep]. If you go deeper, you get into the mantle, which goes all the way until 2,900 kilometres. And then we have the core which is made of metal and has two sections one that is liquid and one that is solid.”

A diagram of the cross-section of the Earth
(Creative Commons BY-SA 3.0)

The rocks Rizo studies were collected in southeastern Baffin Island in Nunavut by McGill University researcher Don Francis, professor emeritus at the university’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

“These rocks are volcanic, so they were lavas that solidified and these volcanic rocks are very particular because they were emplaced after volcanic eruptions that were huge, very voluminous, a lot of lava was brought up by these volcanoes,” Rizo said. “These are what we call flood basalts, they are produced by volcanic eruptions that we have never seen in human history.”

Researchers believe these volcanic eruptions brought up materials from the deep parts of the mantle.

Padloping Island in southeastern Baffin Island in the summer of 2004.

Padloping Island in southeastern Baffin Island in the summer of 2004. © Don Francis/McGill University

(Click to listen to Hanika Rizo talk about working with Inuit in Nunatsiavut)

Listen
Young rocks with an old story to tell

And parts of Baffin Island were built through this emplacement of flood basalts that have very deep sources, Rizo said.

“These rocks even if they’re young, they have chemical signatures that suggest that part of the mantle where they come from are extremely old,” Rizo said, “so old that these parts we think were formed during what we call the accretion of our planet.”

Researchers study “young” 60-million-years-old rocks in southeastern Baffin Island region. (Don Francis/McGill University)

Researchers study “young” 60-million-years-old rocks in southeastern Baffin Island region. © (Don Francis/McGill University)

Planetary scientists theorize that planets formed through the process of accretion or collision of different bodies – dust, rocks, and small planetoids – in the proto-solar nebula. Initially this early mass was extremely hot, like a ball of molten lava. The heavier elements such as iron and nickel in this liquid ball sank and formed the core while lighter elements such as silicon floated up, creating the mantle.

(Click to listen to Hanika Rizo talk about her passion for geology)

Listen

For a long time scientists believed that these early parts of the planet were mixed beyond recognition by the various forces inside the Earth, Rizo said.

“But it happens that these rocks have told us that there still parts inside the Earth that were formed during the very first moments of our planet formation and have resisted being remixed by mantle convection or plate tectonics,” she said. “The idea of thinking that we have old parts inside the Earth that can give us information about how our planet was formed is incredible.”

Moreover, these rocks can give us information not only about our planet but also about how the Moon was formed, Rizo said.

60 million years old rocks in southeastern Baffin Island region, Nunavut. (Don Francis/McGill University)

60 million years old rocks in southeastern Baffin Island region, Nunavut. (Don Francis/McGill University) © (Don Francis/McGill University)
Rewriting the Moon’s history

The most accepted hypothesis about the origins of the Moon is that it was created through a giant impact, Rizo said.

“This giant impact should have melted big portions of the Earth, maybe the whole mantle,” Rizo said. “The idea up to a couple of years ago was that an asteroid of the size of Mars hit the Earth and then the debris after this collision got trapped in the gravity of our planet and then came together to form the Moon.”

But the analysis of the chemical composition of the rocks found in southeastern Nunavut is changing that view.

“Finding parts of the mantle that haven’t melted because of this impact tell us that this giant impact wasn’t as giant as we thought,” Rizo said. “But maybe, just a smaller object, smaller than Mars that hit the Earth but rather with a very energetic way.”

The analysis of these rocks allows researchers to answer questions about how the Earth is working today and how it formed billions of years ago, Rizo said.

Rizo’s research paper Preservation of Earth-forming events in the tungsten isotopic composition of modern flood basalts was published in the prestigious Science magazine in May 2016.

(Click to listen to Hanika Rizo talk about incorporating Inuit traditional knowledge and place names in her research)

Listen
FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, SocietyNiagara Falls tourism fee questionedImmigration & Refuge, Society, SportsP.K. Subban's moving return to former hockey homeInternational, Society, SportsCanada remains a distinct long shot at the World Baseball ClassicEducation, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyEmbattled Canadian professor asked to join University of GlasgowScience and TechnologyWhat ‘young’ Arctic rocks tell us about origins of the Earth and MoonPolitics, SocietyOttawa contributing to a celebration of long-time separatist leader Rene LevesqueImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyBorder union head says reinforcements are needed to stem unguarded entriesEnvironment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyPee in the pool- how sweet it isn’tEnvironment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHighly Enriched Uranium transport objected to by First NationsIndigenous woman to head RCMP division in B.C.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Enquête sur le SPVM : l'adjoint de Philippe Pichet relevé de ses fonctions« Le dossier de KPMG n'est pas réglé », dit la ministre Diane LebouthillierÀ la chasse aux fraudeurs du fiscSchwarzenegger quitte « The New Celebrity Apprentice » et blâme TrumpAlzheimer et aide médicale à mourirDesjardins : plus de ristournes pour les assurés et les investisseurs?Quitter la banlieue après le départ des enfants? Pas vraiment, constate la SCHLBertrand Charest « m'a brisée », témoigne une victime alléguéeLe chef d'orchestre Pierre Peterson accusé d'agression sexuelle sur un mineurJayme Pasieka reconnu coupable de deux meurtres au premier degré
Border agents search your cellphone, Liberal support sliding: Daily newsletter'Russia frustrations': Sessions will keep impeachment 'predators' at bay — for nowShould Liberals let asylum seekers from U.S. enter Canada safely at border crossings?Here's why health care funds for First Nations children aren't being spentWelcoming an early spring? Chill out — it's not necessarily a good thingTrudeau Liberals still lead in polls, but this time the honeymoon really is overBinary options—the latest investment scam that's costing victims everythingWhat happens when a Canadian border agent asks to search your phone?Ontario Liberals hope hydro plan will douse voter angerHospital TV bill leaves family frustrated: 'What they're charging is not right'