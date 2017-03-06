Fighting Chagas.

It does not have the profile of many other insect-borne diseases, but in parts of the world like remote villaged in Bolivia and elsewhere the infection rate is high.

Chagas is known as the silent disease. One can be infected and after some mild initial effects, the disease can lay dormant for decades. In a substantial percentage of the population it can cause heart and intestinal problems leading to death.

Canadian Nicholas Gildersleeve was head of mission for Doctors Without Borders for a campaign in Bolivia against the disease Chagas.

Nicholas Gildersleeve, administrator with Doctors Wihtout Borders. © supplied

Named after the Brazilian physician who discovered it in 1909, the disease is caused by a type of small beetle-like bug called a Vinchuca.

It comes out from its hiding places mostly at night and will create a small irritating bit to get blood while people are sleeping. The Chagas parasite is excreted in the bug’s faeces and when a sleeping person scratches the bite area the parasite can be drawn into the bite and into the bloodstream.

Gildersleeve says about 60 percent of the Bolivian population, especially rural areas, are affected.

Of those infected, Gildersleeve says about 30 percent will dev

Red shows endemic zones for Chagas © Wikimedia

elop complications. He says that many premature deaths are blamed on heart attacks or other heart disease when in fact it’s often due to damage caused by Chagas.

A compilation of the wide variety of vinchucas in the insect family. picture taken in the ministry of health in Paraguay in Asuncion. © supplied

He was guiding the DWB team in a campaign in collaboration with national health authorities to educate, strengthen local surveillance, and provide technical support.

After detection of cinchucas, a team is despatced to fumigate © supplied

The developed an app for mobile phones so that frontline workers can take photos of the vinchuca in people’s homes, send it a technician who comes immediately to fumigate the home.

The insects and disease are most prevalent in rural and remote areas. Here and example of road conditions in the Monteagudo project. © supplied

That mission has just wrapped up and while the disease can be cured in a lengthy process of about two months, the campaign is designed towards improving prevention.

Photo taken from the presentation of the Chagas Guidelines in La Paz,on the 20th of December. Gildersleeve, (centre back row) with members of the DWB team, ministry of Health, head of the Chagas project and medical coordinator © suppplied

