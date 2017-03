Cassie Sharpe won gold today in the World Cup women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe event in Tignes, France.

She scored 90.80 at the season finale, with Japan’s Ayana Onozuka and France’s Marie Martinod rounding out the podium.

Sharpe, of Comox, British Columbia, now has two World Cup golds. The 24 year-old won first at Tignes, in 2015.