Kevin O'Leary is running for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party.
Photo Credit: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/file

Leadership hopeful says cabinet is mediocre

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 March, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Kevin O’Leary says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was more concerned about diversity than competence and ended up forming what he called a mediocre cabinet, reports The Canadian Press (CP). In 2015, Trudeau announced that half of his cabinet would be made up of women and when asked why, he simply said, “because it’s 2015.” The cabinet is also ethnically diverse.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced his diverse cabinet to the country in 2015. © Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press/Nov. 4, 2015

‘Trudeau made a mistake,’ says O’Leary

The Canadian Press interviewed O’Leary who is running for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party along with 13 other people. The wire service says O’Leary held that Trudeau made a mistake and prioritized diversity over who was most qualified for the job.

O’Leary also told CP he had benefited from businesses run or owned by women, so he planned to bring women into government if he is chosen leader and his party is elected.

The comments were reported on International Women’s Day and are likely to elicit comment from people who already compare O’Leary’s manner to that of U.S. President Donald Trump. Others consider that an exaggeration.

One comment on “Leadership hopeful says cabinet is mediocre
  1. Blanche Dumont says:
    8 March 2017 at 16 h 54 min

    Oh dear God, it is better to accuse the other if one has nothing to show for having approval of voters. Yes trying to influence citizen to believe in him he hasn’t much to offer so he has to belittle the other instead of showing people what he could do, what he intend to do no, better to criticize and hope people will come to believe his stock comment.

