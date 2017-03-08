A new study analyzed data to find that too much TV affects performance in children starting school, especially those from lower income families
Photo Credit: CBC

TV viewing and early school readiness.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

A new study looks again at the question of young children, tv viewing time, and how that affects their performance as they enter kindergarten and grade-1.

But it also looks at whether there’s a difference between children from low-income families, compared to higher income families.

Caroline Fitzpatrick is a co-author of the study. She is an affiliate researcher at the PERFORM Centre of Concordia University in Montreal, and a professor of psychology at Universite Sainte-Anne, a French-language university in Nova Scotia

Listen
Psychology professor Caroline Fitzpatrick PhD © concordia university

The study was a joint effort between Concordia (PERFORM) and New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

The study was published Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Paediatrics under the title,  “Family Socioeconomic Status Moderates Associations Between Television Viewing and School Readiness Skills”. (abstract HERE)

The study found that young children who watch more than two hours of tv a day have lower school preparedness levels.

This is such areas for example, as being able to focus, and retain information.

The study used guidelines of the American Paediatric Association. It had recommended no more than two hours of TV daily for children aged 2-5 years old. However, the Association has recently modified those guidelines reducing recommended screen time to one hour a day.

The researchers studied over 800 kindergarten children. The parents reported their income and also the number of hours their young children watched tv daily.

The findings highlighted differences in school performance depending upon the child’s socio-economic background, in that the TV viewing has a greater negative affect upon children from lower income backgrounds.

Watching more than two hours of TV a day negatively affected school readiness in ability to focus and retain information especially in children from low income situations. It is now recommended that young children watch no more than one hour of TV a day. © CBC

Children from families at or near the poverty line (estimated at $21,200/yr for a family of four) had the largest drop in school readiness as a result of more than 2 hours daily of tv; middle income families (est. at $74,200/yr) showed a lesser drop, and children from high income families ($127/yr family of four) showed no drop from extra tv viewing.

Professor Fitzpatrick suggests this may be due to wealthier families having a greater range of other activities to stimulate young children.

Executive functioning

To determine school readiness the study measured the children’s math skills and knowledge of letters and words as well as their “executive functioning”. This represents key cognitive and social-emotional competencies, including working memory, cognitive flexibility and inhibitory control. Executive functions are essential for everyday problem-solving and self-control of behaviours and emotional responses.

The study did not look at screen time from electronic devices such as video games, tablets, mobile phones etc.  Professor Fitzpatrick says the research may look into those added factors in future studies, but for the moment she says parents should look towards reducing tv viewing for their young children, especially in lower and middle-income situations.

She also notes that it’s important for children to get a good start in kindergarten as that can have repercussions for years as the children pass through higher school levels.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Education, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyOxfam Canada calls for more action on women’s rightsEducation, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTV viewing and early school readiness.Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Society, SportsOne of the best international teams in sport ever: Canadian, female, and virtually unknown.Education, History, International, Lifestyle, Military, SocietyInternational Women’s Day: aviation controversyHealth, International, Politics, SocietyCanada pledges $650M for sexual, reproductive healthInternational, SportsCassie Sharpe wins skiing halfpipeEconomy, International, Science and Technology, Society, Work & LabourCanadian trade surplus holdsEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto: 'The Views are Different Here'Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada's big prize for literary non-fictionHealth, Society, Work & LabourWestern firefighters compensated for more cancers

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
RBC ferme les comptes de 40 clients dans la foulée des Panama PapersLa mobilisation des agriculteurs québécois coûtera-t-elle la victoire à Maxime Bernier?Démantèlement d'un vaste réseau de voleurs de cargaisons et de voitures de luxeP!NK, Kendrick Lamar, Muse au Festival d'été de QuébecL'effet Julien ou l'effet Price? Pourquoi le CH s'est-il remis à gagner?La Caisse de dépôt et la société française Suez achètent GE WaterPRAIDA, un organisme montréalais qui ouvre sereinement la voie aux nouveaux arrivantsConflits de travail chez les « bots » du webLa méthode Zamboni inefficace contre la sclérose en plaquesLe gouvernement Trudeau est-il assez féministe?
The new global faceoff between economic planning and deregulation: Don PittisNext RCMP commissioner will have to tackle low morale and labour strifeDefence minister avoids investigation over decision not to hold inquiry into Afghan prisoner treatmentThis Canadian women's basketball team ruled the world — and now gets a moment of fameThis bill will make it even riskier for Canadian Muslims to cross the border to the U.S.New 25-cent and $2 coins to honour Stanley Cup, Battle of Vimy Ridge'Without us ... life stops': Women urged to go on strike for International Women's DayRex Tillerson's 'silent' treatment makes State Department spokesperson a wanted man'Finding the needle in the haystack': Israeli soldiers scour social media to stop violence'Nothing more than Muslim Ban 2.0': Hawaii to challenge Trump travel order