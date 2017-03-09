Canadians urged to welcome refugee claimants

An umbrella group of Canadian refugee agencies is urging Canadians to respond positively to refugee claimants arriving at the border. There have been dramatic images in the news of asylum-seekers braving snow, cold temperatures and even blizzards to get though unguarded border points. Were they to come through manned border posts, Canada would have to turn them back to the United States because of an agreement between the two countries.

Not a flood of refugee claimants

While news reports make it look like there is a flood of refugee claimants arriving, in fact, “the numbers remain well within the range of what Canada has seen in the past,” says the Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR) in a news release. It points out that because of Canada’s geographical location it receives very few refugee claimants compared to other countries.

‘A moral and legal imperative’

The news release asserts that Canada has a moral and legal obligation to welcome asylum seekers. The legal obligation stems from Canada’s adherence to the international Refugee Convention and its own Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The council says that some people have incorrectly said that refugee claimants have arrived “illegally,” but in fact they have a legal right to seek asylum.

The CCR commends communities, organization and individuals that are working to welcome arriving refugee claimants particularly since government does not fund services for them as it does for refugees it has pre-screened and accepted from other countries.