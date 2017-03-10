Girl in stolen car reunited with parents

It was a parent’s worst nightmare and maybe bad news for the thief too. A family car was stolen from the driveway with a four-year old girl inside. Repeated alerts were issued by Toronto police and a frantic search ensued. Someone found the abandoned car three hours later. It had been left running, so the little girl was not affected by the cold.

Little girl appeared in good spirits

Police arrived on the scene and affirmed the girl was fine. Video taken by local media suggests she was in good spirits as she high-fived them before she left in her father’s arms.

The incident happened after the mother had put the girl inside the car and then gone back into the house to fetch another child. Police again warned parents to never leave a child in a car unattended. But it happens and this is not the first time a thief has abandoned a car with a child in the back seat.

One can only imagine the parents’ relief.