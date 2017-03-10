Marianne St-Gelais a strong contender this weekend

Marianne St-Gelais, one of the most charismatic Canadian athletes, is in the running for the overall title in women’s short track speed skating this weekend in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

“When I was young people said I had no future in short track because I was so different from the others,” St-Gelais told CBC from Rotterdam.

“I had fun. I was making snowmen on the ice. People said I wasn’t serious. But was that my way to see my sport, to have fun. And I’m still having fun.”

It appears to be a winning formula. The 27-year-old, still sponsored by the local automobile club in her adoring home town of St-Felicien, Quebec, heads into these world championships with a dozen podium performances on the World Cup tour this season, including an impressive three victories.