Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Photo Credit: rci

The LINK Online, Sun, Mar.5,2017 Copy

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 10 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Your hosts this week Levon, Terry Haig, and Marc
The full interviews of the excerpts broadcast here can be found in the Highlights section

Listen
A sign welcomes people at the entrance to the Chalk River Laboratories in Chalk River, Ontario in July 2012 © PC/Sean Kilpatrick

Highly Enriched Uranium waste (HEU) is to be transported from a Canadian reactor at Chalk River Ontario, to  South Carolina in the USA.

It’s part of a 2010 agreement allowing the US to repatriate the radioactive material. In a plan that will cost Canadians about $60 million dollars. About 150 truckloads of the waste will escorted by armed guards along the 1,700 kilometre route

But many don’t think the plan is safe.

Among them is the Iroquois Caucus aboriginal group. Carmel spoke to Gordon Edwards to hear why this group won’t allow the trucks to cross their land.

*

It’s not just mundane labour jobs that are going to lose out to technology. © CBC news

It’s been happening fairly quietly around the world. More and more jobs are being eliminated as robots take over. Literally millions of jobs.

These have usually been labour intensive and repetitive jobs, and blue collar jobs.

People working in white collar jobs have thought their careers safe. But experts are now saying, that’s not so, Many white collar jobs aren’t being replaced by robots, but by computer programmes.

They are all pretty much in agreement that there’s a huge change coming and it will be soon, anywhere from 10 to 20 years only.

Sunil Johal is policy director of the public policy think tank the Mowat Centre.

Marc spoke to him at his office at the University of Toronto

*

kd lang
K.D. Lang © kdlang,com

This week music from Canada’s K.D. Lang. She’s on tour this summer and fall, first in Australia, then several dates all across Canada.

KD Land website

It’s the 25th anniversary of her great album Ingenue…and its called the Ingenue redux tour.. Today we feature a song from that album “Miss Chatelaine”.

*

Volcanic rocks from the Canadian Arctic are changing what scientists think about the origins of the Earth and the Moon, says Hanika Rizo ©  via EOTA

In geological terms they’re “young” rocks, after all they’re only 60 billion years old.

But these rocks found in the Arctic may hold some interesting new information that could rewrite the early history of the Earth.

But not only our planet, but the moon as well.

Levon spoke to Hanika Rizo. She is a professor of Geology at the University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM)

Images of the week

