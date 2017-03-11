The alrge book details in text and hundreds of pictures, the legendary tale of Canada Canadian Pacific during "The Golden Age of Travel"

The alrge book details in text and hundreds of pictures, the legendary tale of Canada Canadian Pacific during "The Golden Age of Travel"
Photo Credit: Goose Lane Editions

Legend of Canadian Pacific- author Barry Lane

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 11 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Today one might call it a “fully integrated travel provider”. As such, it was also the biggest in the world.  It is a fantastic tale of a uniquely Canadian company, Canadian Pacific, and a new large coffee table type book  details this amazing story in text and fantastic photos and advertising posters, most of them seldom seen, and some very rare.

 Author Barry Lane is an award winning author for his previous book, This Day in New France. He is an historian in New Brunswick. The layout designers responsible for the wonderful layout, matching text and images, were Editions Sylvain Harvey, and Andre Durocher, and publishers in English are Goose Lane Editions

Listen
Historian, author, travel expert Barry Lane
Historian, author, travel expert Barry Lane © supplied

Canadian Pacific started out as a transcontinental railway, whose history is intimately connected with the history of Canada as a country. Indeed, it’s completion was a prerequisite for British Columbia to join the Canadian federation.

It was completed in 1885, after financial scandals, nearly bankrupting and toppling the government on more than one occasion, and absolutely enormous physical challenges and difficulties, to eventually join the east and west coasts across several thousand kilometres.

A complicated huge wooden trestle over a gorge, just one example of many extremely difficult and often hazardous challenges to compelte the railwa
A complicated huge wooden trestle over a gorge, just one example of many extremely difficult and often hazardous challenges to compelte the railway. © Goose Lane
The luxurious CP liner, Empress of Britain, one of many of its substantial fleet of ships and luxury liners. Here it passes under the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco on its 1931-32 world cruise
The luxurious CP liner, Empress of Britain, one of many of its substantial fleet of ships and luxury liners. Here it passes under the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco on its 1931-32 world cruise © Goose Lane

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Unlike the railways in the U.S., the Canadian Pacific Railway, (CPR and later just CP),  had a monopoly on transcontinental rail traffic in Canada, amassed great wealth and quickly branched out.

In addition to unique architecture for its lesser stations, and vast, hugely impressive main stations, it also built and operated luxury hotels in Canada’s main cities, and tourist destinations, again often with grandiose and unique architecture outside, and lavishly appointed interiors.

An example of the opulence of the CP Hotels, here the ballroom of the now Farimont Royal York hotel in Toronto
An example of the opulence of the CP Hotels, here the ballroom of the now Farimont Royal York hotel in Toronto © Goose Lane

From the latter part of the 1800’s up until the crash of 1929, and then briefly again in the late 1930’s, and then post-war in the 1950’s it was mostly the wealthy who could afford to travel on “vacation”.  Whether on business or vacation, they expected luxury, and CP was there to provide it.

Domestic and foreign travellers could ride the CPR trains, and stay at their luxury hotels.

To bring the foreign visitors to Canada, or to offer luxurious travel to Canadians wishing to visit exotic destinations around the world, CP also operated a vast fleet of ships on both coasts with destinations to Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle east.

A poster for the CP Banff hotel resort, which was built as a yar-round
A poster for the CP Banff hotel resort, which was built as a year-round “destination” all unto itself, which it remains to this day. The luxury resort is in the Alberta side of the Rocy Mountains © Goose Lane
Another of the CP luxury destination resorts, a slightly different time period in the poster art. Chateau Lake Louise is acttally also in the Alberta Rockies, and only about 60 km or so from Banff.
Another of the CP luxury destination resorts, a slightly different time period in the poster art. Chateau Lake Louise is acttally also in the Alberta Rockies, and only about 60 km or so from Banff. © Goose Lane

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.Thus, one could travel around the world, by ship, rail, and later by air, stay in world class hotels, and never leave the safe hands of CP, whose travel services could also arrange all travel, booking, and side trip excursions. In fact for many years the line ran an annual four-month long  “around the world” trip.

A former tour operator and great traveller himself, Lane says the book is a work of love, and a reminder of a romantic period.  Post war, the car and intercity highways, began the decline of passenger rail. In the 1960’s cheaper air fare spelled the end of the luxury liner, and the company began to sell off its luxury hotels, which however, fortunately still survive with most of their glorious architecture and appointments intact.

Although the book focusses mostly on passenger traffic, the CPR was and remains an important transporter of freight, notably western Canadian grain, shipped to destinations around the world.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyAnti-smoking drug could help recovering alcoholicsArts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyLegend of Canadian Pacific- author Barry LaneLifestyle60 teams eye $100K in prizes at Dene hand games in Northwest TerritoriesEconomy, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyHigh school not going to Washington for grad tripMarianne St-Gelais a strong contender this weekendCanada's 'Prince of Pot' faces host of charges following arrestSocietyGirl in stolen car reunited with parentsCanadians prepare for a rite of passage and its (sometimes) adverse consequences: 'Spring forward, everybody!'The LINK Online, Sun, Mar.5,2017 CopyImmigration & Refuge, Politics, SocietyCities urged to make ‘sanctuary city’ policy a reality

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Migrants à la frontière : Ottawa et Washington veulent un portrait précisL'action de la Banque TD chute dans la foulée d'un reportageGabriel Nadeau-Dubois dérange? Évidemment!Les promoteurs immobiliers optent pour les constructions en boisLe Québec, l'Ontario et l'Alberta s'entendent avec Ottawa sur le financement en santéDes dopés déguisés en asthmatiques?Un proche du milieu des pharmaceutiques sera nommé à la tête de la FDALe Japon en deuil pour le 6e anniversaire de FukushimaDes médecins dénoncent la limitation des congés parentaux et de maternitéLa démission du sénateur Don Meredith réclamée
No Friday sittings for MPs? Liberals propose changes to how House of Commons worksSenators urge Don Meredith to resign after 'disgusting' relationship with teenage girlWhite House welcomes jobs data in tweets that may have broken rulesTD Bank shares post worst day since 2014 after CBC storySuspect in Concordia bomb threat hoax released on bailStarbucks faces backlash over CEO's vow to hire thousands of refugeesCora restaurant president kidnapped for ransom, police sayYou're not imagining it — Waldo has gotten smallerUber at crossroads, facing lawsuit, mounting criticism and growing rivalsOntario, Quebec and Alberta sign health-care deals with federal government