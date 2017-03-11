Montreal’s 375th has a winning blogger

Ben Bella Mahi is the fortunate young man who won the contest, to be a blogger in Montreal during the city’s 375th anniversary celebration this year.

Originally from Tlemcen, Algeria, Mahi moved with his family to Marseille, France, as a young boy,

Around the age of nine, he saw a report about Montreal, and became enamoured with the city.

“Montreal is really an awesome, beautiful, incredible city”

Since then it has been his ambition and dream to visit. The contest made his dream come true.

Now, at 26, with a web site dedicated to travel and food, he’s doing his “dream job”, as he describes it.

The city of Montreal organized an international competition for a blogger, an online ambassador, to spread the word and the view during this anniversary year.

The winner would be provided a condo apartment and an office in walking distance, near city hall, for the duration.

The opportunity elicited 124 responses from around the world. The 10 semi-finalists were interviewed over Skype, and five finalists were chosen.

Having to produce a film clip Ben Mahi was able to convey his passion for the experience, and how he could share it with the rest of the world.

A social media maven, Mahi is looking forward to the summer of festivals Montreal is famous for.

And when the year is over, Mahi will settle into his own place, and make Montreal his permanent home. He is sure he wants to stay.