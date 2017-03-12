The LINK Online, Sun, March 12, 2017

The LINK Online is hosted this week by Lynn Desjardins and Carmel Kilkenny

Asylum seekers from Somalia cross into Canada from the United States Feb 26, by walking along train tracks into the town of Emerson, Manitoba. © CP / John Woods

Undefended Border

Canada has roughly 9,000 kilometres of border with the United States.

Recently the spotlight has been focused on people walking over the border in undefended areas to claim asylum here.

Now the president of Canada’s union of border guards, is saying it is time to organize a dedicated patrol. He foresees a rush of asylum seekers when the weather gets warmer.

But that’s not his only concern, he says these crossings demonstrate how easy it is for smugglers to cross with guns or drugs,

Jean-Pierre Fortin told Marc Montgomery the Canadian border is like “swiss cheese”.

Employees now have to have lunch at CBRE’s café, instead of eating at their desks.

Lunch at Work

Eating lunch at one’s desk is becoming more common as people face heavier work loads in many Canadian workplaces.

But Lynn Desjardins discovered one company where the practice some see as “efficient”, is now banned.

Lynn speaks with Lisa Fulford-Roy, of CBRE, to find out why the ban was put in place, and how the employees feel about it,

young Muslims pay a visit to Mel McKenzie and Jean Bell in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan recently as they go door to door, introducing themselves, and their faith. © CBC

Muslim Outreach

Canadians were horrified with the killings at the Mosque in Quebec City on January 29th 2017. Six men were shot and killed on that Sunday evening as they prayed.

In the aftermath, however, many mosques opened their doors to welcome their neighbours to visit and see what the faith is all about. These outreach programs are continuing, and taking different forms.

Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui, senior communications executive for the Canadian Council of Muslim Women, (CCMW) based in Toronto, tells Carmel Kilkenny about some of the other initiatives.

A Vote for Canada is one such program, with the aim of raising 150 Canadian flags at mosques and Islamic Centres across the country to coincide with the Sesquicentennial of Canada on July 1st, 2017.