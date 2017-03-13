Newfoundland struck by hurricane-forced winds

A house blown into its side in Red Cliff, Newfoundland, during Saturday’s extreme winds. © Facebook / Elizabeth Yeoman

Newfoundlanders are assessing the damage following a windstorm that ripped across the island on Saturday.

The roof and part of the upper story of a house were blown away in the hurricane-force winds. 70,000 people were without power at one point.

Authorities released a water conservation order when there was concern over the power at the water treatment plant, but the order was eventually lifted.

5,000 people are still without power and the clean-up has begun, though people are still being cautioned to stay off the city streets if possible, as the streetlights at intersections are badly damaged and still falling.

There are reports that 140 traffic lights need to be replaced in St. John’s, but the city has only 40 spares in stock.

Meanwhile, Ontario and Quebec are preparing for another winter storm, one that may bring 25 centimetres of snow, making it the biggest of the season.