Former Guanatamo inmate has lengthy surgery

Former child soldier Omar Khadr is in a hospital intensive care ward in western Canada recovering from 19 hours of surgery on his shoulder. A Canadian citizen, Khadr suffered horrific injuries in a firefight with U.S. forces in Afghanistan in 2002. He was 15 years old at the time.

He was imprisoned for a decade in Guantanamo Bay and later in Canada where his lawyer, Dennis Edney, told the Globe and Mail he received little treatment for his injuries and multiple infections.

Khadr seeking apologies

The newspaper reports his most recent surgery involves removing muscle and bone from other parts of his body to rebuild his shoulder. Khadr is also blind in one eye and still has shrapnel in the other.

Khadr was released from prison and lived for a time with his lawyer Dennis Edney. He now lives alone. He has completed high school and is pursuing further education in hopes of getting into a nursing program.

He is seeking an apology from the U.S. and Canadian governments for mistreatment. The Supreme Court of Canada decided in 2010 that Canada’s action violated Khadr’s rights and deprived him of justice.