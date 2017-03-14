Korean culture in Canadian spotlight

Korean culture is widely appreciated in Canada these days. ‘Kim’s Convenience’ the CBC sit-com, about a Korean-owned convenience store in a downtown Toronto neighbourhood, was nominated in several categories at Sunday night’s Canadian Screen Awards.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays the lovable Appa in the show, won Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The 45 year-old Korean-Canadian’s acceptance speech moved many people.

“I’m living in a dream. Thank you so much,” he began. “I have to say that I am an immigrant and I am a Canadian. In this weird sort of political time, the portrayal of an immigrant family on a national broadcaster doing what all families do – which is try to make a life for themselves through the laughter, through the tears, through the fights, through the love – is so much more important now than ever before.”

“It normalizes us, and it shows people that we might have some cultural differences, but when it comes to family, we are all the same,” he continued. “Our strength has been and always will be diversity in this country. And I’ve never been more proud to be Canadian than I am right now.”

The television show is based on the 2011 play by Ins Choi. The play is currently on at Montreal’s Segal Centre, also starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon.