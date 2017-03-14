Senators want to oust one of their own over sex scandal

A group from the Canadian Senate wants to expel one of its members over a sex scandal.

Senator Don Meredith of Ontario is alleged to have engaged in a relationship with a girl of 16 which progressed to having sex with her later. However, after a police investigation the 52-year-old Senator will not face any criminal charges.

Nonetheless, the Senate ethics officer said she had reason to believe Senator Meredith had intercourse with the young woman. This includes at least once when she was aged 17, an allegation denied by Meredith.

Other senators have in the meantime been calling for his resignation saying the situation brings the Senate as a whole into a bad light. Senator Meredith seems unwilling to resign even as some members of the upper chamber are looking into Senate regulations to see if there is any way to expel him on grounds that the relationship breached the Senate’s ethics code.

There are also earlier questions about workplace harassment which were raised after others noticed an unusually high turnover of staff amid later allegations of rude and unprofessional behaviour.

Senator Andre Pratte wrote a letter to Senator Meredith and copied all other Senators which said, “as a senator, and as a man, your conduct was unconscionable”. The letter added, “Although I know you must be going through a very difficult time, I am writing to plead with you to resign from the Senate as soon as possible. If you do not, I am afraid you will do yourself and, most importantly, the institution, unnecessary and lasting harm,”

Even if he were to resign, or in the event a regulation is found that would lead to his expulsion, Meredith will collect his Senate pension.

A person who has served at least six years in the Senate (or House of Commons as a Member of Parliament) is entitled to a pension. Meredith who was appointed in 2010, reached his six year mark only months ago.

In the case of a resignation or expulsion this month, he would be eligible for a pension of approximately $24,000 starting at age 60.

