401 detoured between Toronto and Montreal

The 401 highway, between Toronto and Montreal is still closed with traffic being detoured in both directions. It’s one of the most-heavily travelled highways in Canada.

The accidents began in the bad weather yesterday afternoon, and led to a toxic spill from one of the 13 tractor trailers involved in the collisions.

The driver of the toxic load died from his injuries. The substance has been identified as fluorosilicic acid, according to a statement from Kingston General Hospital.

Fluorosilicic acid is a chemical used mainly to preserve wood. A hazardous materials team was called in to handle the spill along with environment ministry officials. Ontario Provincial Police say the cleanup is expected to be “lengthy.”

Kingston hospital received 29 patients from the crash scene, including 13 first responders who underwent decontamination and were held for observation as a precaution.

“Exposure to the chemical could cause irritation to the nose, throat, respiratory system, irritation, redness or swelling of the skin and severe eye irritation,” the hospital’s statement explained.