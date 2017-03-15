Montrealers were taking shelter from the wind and snow last night. This woman tries to protect her face against winds of up to 60 km/hr last night.
Photo Credit: CP / Graham Hughes

Snowstorm paralyses life in Montreal region

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 15 March, 2017

Hoods like this are essential to protect the face in a winter storm like the one tracking northeast over Canada last night and today.

Montreal is beginning to dig out from the massive storm system that brought strong winds and up to 50 centimetres of snow to the region last night.

There is a light snow still falling today as people begin digging out around their homes and cars. All schools and universities are closed for the day.

Hundreds of people were stranded on a local expressway last night when a couple of rear-enders brought the traffic to a stand-still.

More than 300 vehicles were parked where they stopped while emergency workers attempted to deal with the condiditons..

Premier Phillipe Couillard is being asked about the emergency response today,  He conceded the response was “lacking co-ordination.”

He said the storm was “exceptional” but that means it deserved “an exceptional response.”

“We have to take the lessons from this situation and do better — much better — next time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Denis Coderre implored people to stay at home if they could today, to keep the streets cleared and allow for faster snow removal. Most main thoroughfares are limited to just two-lanes.

Trudeau International Airport is resuming operations with flights beginning to depart, many still delayed, and those headed to the eastern seaboard, still cancelled.

The Atlantic provinces are under the system now with winds in 100 km/hr. range.

*

﻿

