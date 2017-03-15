Use of drugs by drivers called ‘extremely concerning’

The province of Manitoba’s public insurance corporation conducted voluntary roadside surveys towards the end of last year and found one in 10 drivers tested positive for drugs. Out of 1,230 drivers who took part, 124 were found to have taken drugs.

Of them, 53 per cent had cocaine in their systems, 12 per cent had opioids, two per cent had benzodiazepines and another two per cent had amphetamines or methamphetamines. Twenty-two per cent of those testing positive had more than one drug present.

At the same time only 0.6 per cent of drivers tested positive for alcohol in their blood. While a news release applauds Manitoba drivers for deciding to not drive after drinking, it calls the prevalence of drugs among tested drivers extremely concerning.