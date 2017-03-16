Amanda Todd, 15, killed herself after indicating online she had been relentlessly harassed online. A man accused in the case, was found guilty on similar but separate charges in Holland.

Amanda Todd, 15, killed herself after indicating online she had been relentlessly harassed online. A man accused in the case, was found guilty on similar but separate charges in Holland.
Photo Credit: RIPAmandaTodd/Facebook

A Dutch man accused in Canada is sentenced for online abuse elsewhere

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 March, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Ayden Coban, accused of cyberbullying a Canadian teen who took her own life, has received a tough sentence on similar but separate charges by a court in the Netherlands. Coban was ordered to serve nearly 11 years for the online abuse of 34 young girls and five men in several countries.

The Dutch court summary included accusations of blackmail, attempted rape, seduction and several of child pornography. In Canada, Coban faces five charges including child porn and extortion in connection with Amanda Todd. The Dutch court has approved his extradition to Canada, but this must wait in case of appeal.

Amanda Todd told the story about her sexual exploitation over the internet and its effects using cue cards and creating a video.
Amanda Todd told the story about her sexual exploitation over the internet and its effects using cue cards and creating a video. © YouTube

Todd indicated she had been blackmailed

In 2012, the 15-year old Todd posted an online video indicating she had been blackmailed by an online predator after being convinced to provide images of her breasts. She died shortly after.

Todd’s mother expressed satisfaction with the Dutch court’s sentence on the separate charges.

One comment on "A Dutch man accused in Canada is sentenced for online abuse elsewhere
  1. Rene Albert says:
    16 March 2017 at 20 h 51 min

    Would be interesting if he was bullied while in prison…

