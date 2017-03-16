This bear shown in the Moose Factory dump in Dec 2015 had to be shot and killed. Karen Cummings of the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat said the bear was probably hungry and had moved south due to lack of sea ice allowing it to hunt seals.
Photo Credit: Leslie Pine- Facebook

Polar bears, climate change, a new problem for some northern communities.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It seems climate change is changing the bear’s habits and bringing them into communities where they have been very seldom seen before.  We’re not talking about the Arctic either, but in northern Ontario around James Bay.

Communities like Moose Factory, Moosonee, Attawapiskat, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, and others are seeing polar bears in their communities for the first time in many years, if ever.

While Churchill Manitoba, which is much further north, and other northern communities on the western shore of Hudson Bay are familiar with polar bear incursions, it’s a new concern further south in James Bay communities of Ontario and Quebec.

A conference is being held in the James Bay community of Fort Albany which brings together environmental stewards of these communities to discuss how to react and discourage the bears from entering the towns and potential conflicts with residents.

Several Mushkegowuk aboriginal communities along the shore of James Bay are having to deal with a new and for them rare problem, polar bears in their communities. © google

Quoted by the Canadian Press, Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Jonathon Solomon says the meeting this week is potential the first of several to develop strategies that can be adapted to the various situations of each community.

“We know climate change is affecting our communities now,” Solomon said. “We know actions must be taken to learn and respond to these changes”.

The important thing they say is notification of a bear’s presence, and then to try to discourage the bears from entering the communities in the first place, and then develop other strategies to deal with them if that doesn’t work.

Karen Cummings of the Polar Bear Habitat, a polar bear reserve in Cochrane, Ont., is attending the workshops. She say  there have been at least eight incidents in the last year where the bears have been spotted in or near the towns.

She’ll be giving tips on the use of “bangers”, flares, even rubber bullets, to discourage the bears.  She also has a three-metre long bear trap to demonstrate live trapping and moving bears to safe distances from town.

The feeling is that climate change is changing the currents and ice in Hudson and James Bays and that is what is now bringing bears into the area where they have rarely been seen before.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Environment, Indigenous, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes)
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Science and Technology, SocietyInnovation budget for Canada, the time has comeEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyCanadians personal debt: new (worrisome) recordImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyRefugees try the popular sport of curlingAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyPolar bears, climate change, a new problem for some northern communities.SocietyA Dutch man accused in Canada is sentenced for online abuse elsewhereArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyMusical cross-pollination: French Quebec- IrelandCanada Goose goes public on TSX and NYSESocietyOutrage that stranded motorists waited 13 hours for rescueArts and Entertainment, Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyKorean language class: lengthy wait-list at U of TAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, SocietyGrizzly Truth: trophy hunting, money, conservation, tourism

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Cafouillage sur l'A-13 : dépôt d'une action collectiveLes derniers moments avec son conjoint mort dans la tempêteLes facteurs ayant retardé les opérations de remorquage sur l'autoroute 13Cafouillage sur l’A-13 : la SQ fait son mea-culpaCafouillage sur l’A-13 : Québec déclenche une enquête externeDes chercheurs canadiens se joignent à la lutte internationale contre le ZikaBudget Trump : stimulant à court terme, inquiétant à long termeBudget 2017 : l’Alberta garde le cap, malgré la dette qui se creuseL’extrême droite échoue aux Pays-BasLac-Mégantic : un cabinet juridique douteux empoche des millions
Consumer advocates have low expectations for probe into Canada's 5 big banksNo indication Trump Tower was surveilled, intel senators sayPlan on working in the U.S.? Your visa requirements may have just changedCBC IN IRAQ: The battle for MosulDon Meredith says 'racism has played a role' in his sex scandalEurope's mainstream sighs in relief over Dutch election: Margaret EvansSenator Lynn Beyak stands by residential school remarks, cites 'fake news'Tow-truck driver warned 2 men to seek refuge hours before they died in blizzardWinners and losers in Trump's budgetSpecialized Canadian nurses stress over rules preventing them from working in U.S.