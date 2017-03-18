Documentary film: controversial grizzly trophy hunting

The Grizzly Truth.

Yes it’s about bears, magnificent, huge, powerful bears. But they’re not the unpredictable killing machines so often portrayed, nor are there even that many of them left.

A new documentary looks at the various myths surrounding the big bears,, and the conflicting interests between, money, trophy hunters, bear tourism, and the grizzlies own survival.

Thomas Reissmann of TravelSensations is the director of “The Grizzly Truth”.

Grizzlies once roamed over much of the western North American continent. Through a life times of hunting and human encroachment on habitat, their numbers have dwindled dramatically, along with their range.

British Columbia is one of the few remaining homes for grizzlies, although populations are listed as endangered or threatened.

A sometimes heated debate is taking place in that west coast province over whether trophy hunting of grizzlies should be banned.

A magnificent grizzly bear in British Columbia. The new Vimeo documentary *The Grizzly Truth-Separating fact from fiction* explores the debate about trophy hunting of grizzlies in BC. © Tom Rivest

The film seeks to dispel both the many myths around the bears themselves, while giving a platform to both sides of the argument.

In a most engaging presentation, along with the amazing landscape and the magnificent bears themselves, there is no narration, only the voices of people with various positions on the issue of bear survival including hunters, outfitters, government officials, tourist bear-watchinig operators and people with intimate knowledge of grizzly behaviour.

Grizzly mother and cubs in their natural habitat in the B.C. wilderness © Reissman- The Grizzly Truth

The documentary will be available to all, world on VIMEO On Demand on March 30th. Proceeds will go toward conservation groups involved in efforts to protect the grizzlies.

