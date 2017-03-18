Grassland, home to endangered species is conserved

Rich grasslands the world over have been massively converted to food production, so conservationists say it is critical to preserve what is left. The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has just acquired a new area of 1,222 hectares or rolling hills and grassland in the western province of Saskatchewan which it will conserve and protect from development.

© Calvin Fehr

‘Beautiful lush prairie’

“The Wideview complex is rolling hills, native grasslands, beautiful lush prairie,” says Mark Wartman, vice-president of the NCC in Saskatchewan. “And it’s home to a number of species that are at risk or threatened…and (it’s) just a beautiful piece of prairie close to Canada’s Grasslands National Park.”

Among the animals found there are the endangered burrowing owl, the endangered greater sage-grouse and threatened swift fox.

The greater sage grouse is listed as endangered. © shutterstock

Open to the public

The area is located about 150km from the town of Swift Current and is open to the public. While there no trails people are welcome to roam about the wide open land.

The acquisition was made with the help of the governments of Canada, Saskatchewan as well as private and individual contributors.