Betty Kennedy, a household name for many years in Canada, died at 91 today.
Photo Credit: CBC

Betty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, dead

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Betty Kennedy was the presence many Canadians grew up with on Canadian radio and television.

Her family announced her death today, at the age of 91.

“She brought dignity, a femininity, a cool, controlled intelligence.”

Kennedy began her career where she was born and raised in Ottawa, at the Ottawa Citizen newspaper.  

She then made the move to Toronto in 1959 to CFRB Radio to host The Betty Kennedy Show.

The hour-long program ran for 27 years. Over that time Kennedy interviewed around 25,000 guests, including a hangman, the person who appeared anonymously to talk about his work as an executioner.

But most Canadians might know her best from her years as a panellist on CBC-TV’s Front Page Challenge.  The current affairs quiz show began in 1962 and continued until 1995.

Perhaps Don Brown, the show’s one-time producer described her best, “She has class. She’s a very experienced journalist. She brought dignity, a femininity, a cool, controlled intelligence.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyBetty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, deadInternational, Military, PoliticsNATO and Russia: Canadian troops have challenges to overcome in LatviaEnvironment, International, SocietyClimate change to make water scarcity for millions worse, says WaterAidEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyChurch preservation threatened by provincial billHealth, History, International, Military, Politics, SocietyJapan’s sex slaves in WWII. “The Apology”Arts and Entertainment, InternationalPrince Tribute Show debuts in EdmontonLifestyle, SocietyYoung Canadians spend 34 hours/week online: reportEnvironment, International, Politics, Society‘Climate breaks multiple records in 2016’: WMOImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyNew survey shows half of Canadians want migrants outRoses for the Canadian Shield

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Voici ce que pourrait contenir le budget fédéral présenté cet après-midiEnquête chez Bombardier : un contrat en Mongolie soulève des questionsUn an après les attentats, Bruxelles cherche encore des réponsesAu Canada, 33 % des huiles d’olive ne respectent pas les standards de qualitéQuelque 600 millions d'enfants manqueront d'eau en 2040Des automobilistes contraints par la tempête de se réfugier dans un centre d’urgenceDonald Trump menace les républicains réfractaires à sa réforme de la santéPossible collusion dans l’industrie de la construction à TorontoD'où les théories du complot tirent-elles leur popularité?Certificat suspendu : Anacolor dénonce « un geste politique déloyal »
'The rose-coloured glasses are off': Why experts, students suspect racism under-reported on campuses7 things to watch for in today's federal budgetDo keystrokes count as much as Kalashnikovs in Canada's Baltic mission?FBI Director James Comey is obviously a creature of the filthy Washington elite: Neil MacdonaldSuspension looms for Don Meredith as Senate ethics committee meets today to discuss sanctionsFinance minister caught between Trump and a hard place: Chris HallCan't afford a home? These best friends have found a creative solutionChuck Barris, game show pioneer who said he was a CIA hitman, dead at 87North Korea conducts another missile test, reportedly unsuccessfulDonald Trump to attend NATO summit in Europe