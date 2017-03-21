Betty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, dead

Betty Kennedy was the presence many Canadians grew up with on Canadian radio and television.

Her family announced her death today, at the age of 91.

Kennedy began her career where she was born and raised in Ottawa, at the Ottawa Citizen newspaper.

She then made the move to Toronto in 1959 to CFRB Radio to host The Betty Kennedy Show.

The hour-long program ran for 27 years. Over that time Kennedy interviewed around 25,000 guests, including a hangman, the person who appeared anonymously to talk about his work as an executioner.

But most Canadians might know her best from her years as a panellist on CBC-TV’s Front Page Challenge. The current affairs quiz show began in 1962 and continued until 1995.

Perhaps Don Brown, the show’s one-time producer described her best, “She has class. She’s a very experienced journalist. She brought dignity, a femininity, a cool, controlled intelligence.”