Trinity Anglican Memorial is one of the churches for sale in a borough that is struggling with competing visions for the location.
Photo Credit: Google Streetview

Church preservation threatened by provincial bill

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Church buildings, mostly Christian churches, are no longer attracting the congregations that may have built them in years gone by. This is particularly true in the central areas of cities in Canada, and in many of the small towns in Quebec and other provinces.

In Montreal, one borough is facing several challenges due to the amount of church buildings that are for sale, and the conflicting, often passionate views on what should be done with them.

While residents and neighbours feel they no longer want or need what was once offered inside the buildings, they’re very attached to the outside of the buildings.

Does this mean open-season on the churches of N.D.G?

Peter McQueen is a councillor in the Cote des Neiges – NDG borough of Montreal. It’s one of the largest in the city with almost 170,000 residents and most diverse, with over 75 nationalities calling it home.

“NDG has so many churches because there’s the Catholic churches, both French and English and then there are the Protestant churches of all the denominations, Anglican, Presbyterian, and all the others.” McQueen explains.

Listen

St. Columba, formerly an Anglican Church, is perched on the slope of a little hill in NDG. It is one location where the developer’s plans and the resident’s vision clashed dramatically. The plans have been shelved for now, but if Montreal’s Mayor Denis Coderre has his way, citizens will no longer have the right or the power to prevent development.

Councillor Peter McQueen in front of Trinity Anglican Memorial, a church that is appreciated as much for its community engagement as it is for the green space surrounding it. © CBC

Included in Bills 121 and 122, now before the province of Quebec’s National Assembly, is a provision to abolish the process by which citizens can organise against a proposed change or development in their neighbourhood, and proceed with a referendum of those citizens within the immediate area affected.

The process is not appreciated by developers even though it has not halted many projects. But it has in several cases, helped improve developments to the benefit of all.

François Cardinal, of Montreal’s French-language newspaper, La Presse, recently described the proposed elimination of local referendums as “a great democratic decline” that opens the door to the projects of promoters.” He wrote, “Remove this democratic insurance policy and you give the City and promoters the right to do virtually whatever they want, where they want”.

Peter McQueen says these developments could bring major changes to his borough.

“The thing we’re concerned about now, is with Mayor Coderre’s proposal to the provincial government to change the charter of the city of Montreal so that we would not, local citizens would no longer have the right to registers and referendums to block developments.

McQueen asks, “Does this mean open-season on the churches of N.D.G?” I mean is the community really prepared for that, losing a dozen churches in the coming decade?”

His party, Project Montreal, is proposing a moratorium on church sales and demolitions. He says, “the architecture has got to be saved, the green space has got to be saved, the interior is where it’s open for debate.”

“Community space and social housing, that’s the best of all.” McQueen says, but he is pragmatic.

“These are not always simple issues, and I voted for things, where I voted for the project and then the residents turned around and signed enough on the register to stop it, so I’m not saying I always agree with the residents on every single case, I’m just saying the residents should have the right to stand up for their local neighbourhood.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyBetty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, deadInternational, Military, PoliticsNATO and Russia: Canadian troops have challenges to overcome in LatviaEnvironment, International, SocietyClimate change to make water scarcity for millions worse, says WaterAidEconomy, History, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyChurch preservation threatened by provincial billHealth, History, International, Military, Politics, SocietyJapan’s sex slaves in WWII. “The Apology”Arts and Entertainment, InternationalPrince Tribute Show debuts in EdmontonLifestyle, SocietyYoung Canadians spend 34 hours/week online: reportEnvironment, International, Politics, Society‘Climate breaks multiple records in 2016’: WMOImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyNew survey shows half of Canadians want migrants outRoses for the Canadian Shield

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Voici ce que pourrait contenir le budget fédéral présenté cet après-midiEnquête chez Bombardier : un contrat en Mongolie soulève des questionsUn an après les attentats, Bruxelles cherche encore des réponsesAu Canada, 33 % des huiles d’olive ne respectent pas les standards de qualitéQuelque 600 millions d'enfants manqueront d'eau en 2040Donald Trump menace les républicains réfractaires à sa réforme de la santéD'où les théories du complot tirent-elles leur popularité?Certificat suspendu : Anacolor dénonce « un geste politique déloyal »Amiante : de plus en plus de transactions immobilières avortentLes vacances des Trudeau chez l'Aga Khan ont coûté 127 000 $ à l'État
'The rose-coloured glasses are off': Why experts, students suspect racism under-reported on campuses7 things to watch for in today's federal budgetDo keystrokes count as much as Kalashnikovs in Canada's Baltic mission?FBI Director James Comey is obviously a creature of the filthy Washington elite: Neil MacdonaldSuspension looms for Don Meredith as Senate ethics committee meets today to discuss sanctionsFinance minister caught between Trump and a hard place: Chris HallCan't afford a home? These best friends have found a creative solutionChuck Barris, game show pioneer who said he was a CIA hitman, dead at 87North Korea conducts another missile test, reportedly unsuccessfulDonald Trump to attend NATO summit in Europe