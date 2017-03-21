Prince Tribute Show debuts in Edmonton

Edmonton’s Symphony Orchestra is performing again tonight, along with Prince’s former band mates, in the group known as The New Power Generataion, Guest conductor Raymond Baril and vocalist Mackenzie Green are part of the debut tribute show.

Prince hits, including Purple Rain, 1999, and Little Red Corvette are all part of the event that debuted last night in Edmonton, the first stop on the production’s tour.

Vocalist Mackenzie Green was chosen for his similarity, musically and style-wise to the Mineapolis super star who died last April from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“I’m ecstatic to be playing with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra,” Green told CBC News. “It’s an opportunity to really bring Prince’s music to life in a way fans haven’t heard before.”

Andrew Gouché is performing with the ESO. He was the last bass player to perform with Prince.

He said Prince would have loved to see his music performed with an orchestra, and interpreted by Green.

“It’s an honour, first of all, to even say that I played with him,” Gouché said. “To do a tribute to his music is just special every time, because his music was so special. It touched generations. It’s bittersweet because honestly, I feel like he should still be here.”

Edmonton’s Winspear Theatre is lit in purple for the shows.