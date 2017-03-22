Budget day in Canada

Bill Morneau, the governing Liberal finance minister is tabling his second budget today.

Always released later in the afternoon in order not to influence the financial markets, today’s release was delayed further.

Building a Strong Middle Class

The title, is ‘Building a Strong Middle Class’ and it has been widely described as an ‘innovation budget’ with more money allocated for tech training and retraining.

One element we know is that the Family leave program, or maternity leave, is being extended to 18 months from 12 months.

We’ll look into it in greater detail tomorrow.