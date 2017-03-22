Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz Fest

Feist, acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter will headline the closing day of Ottawa’s Jazz Festival. She has a new album coming at the end of April.

Other Canadian stars taking the main stage include Serena Ryder, The Legendary Downchild Blues Band, Caravan Palace, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Some of the other big names on the bill this year, include American country singer Kenny Rogers, British singer Joss Stone, American soul/funk outfit Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, as well as renowned saxophonist Maceo Parker leading a tribute to the legendary Ray Charles.

Jazz Fest begins June 22 and runs until July 2 at Confederation Park and the National Arts Centre.