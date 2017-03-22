Homa Hoodfar, seen here arriving back in Montreal on Sept. 29, 2016, accompanied by her niece, Amanda Ghahremani, who was instrumental in the global effort to free Hoodfar from prison in Iran.
Photo Credit: CP / Ryan Remiorz

Homa Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sports

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Homa Hoodfar, Professor Emerita at Montreal’s Concordia University, has followed through with the book launch she was working on when she was arrested and later jailed in her native Iran last spring.

“It was not an easy time, but I tried to look at it as accidental fieldwork”

She was imprisoned on June 6, 2016 and spent 112 days in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison. This was where another Iranian-Canadian woman, photojournalist Zahr Kazemi, was raped, tortured and killed in 2003.

In an interview yesterday, with CBC Radio host Sue Smith, Homa Hoodfar said, of those four month in prison, “it was not an easy time, but I tried to look at it as accidental fieldwork’, she said. “As an anthropologist, we are supposed to immerse ourselves in the area that we are doing our research.”

Her latest work, “Women’s Sport as Politics in Muslim Contexts” was released today at an event at Concordia.

Young Muslim woman practising her moves in a soccer match © (Flickr CC)/Asian Media

Hoodfar explained the plan originally was to launch the book in London in April 2016 and in Montreal in May 2016, just prior to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“We thought it was timely, but my friends were not about to launch a book without me. They were more focused on trying to get me out of jail,” Hoodfar said.

She said the idea for the book began in 1981, during a return visit to Iran after the revolution,

Hoodfar was struck at the time, by how many women were talking about sports and exercise, and taking care of their bodies.

“In just a few weeks I was there I had more discussions about women and sport than I had the previous thirty years of my life, so I knew that something important is happening”

“Sport is important, and becoming more important in our time”

While completing her PhD at the time, she paid attention to what was developing around the subject of women and sports.

“Initially the religious leaders had said women’s sport is against Islam, then women did the research, proved that it wasn’t, and then they said O.K. it’s not against Islam but it has to be done in a segregated area, they shouldn’t mix with men, then women demanded O.K. then we need facilities, and so the conversation has continued over thirty years.”

She said it was in 2007, while attending a conference on similar issues she realised that women in Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Egypt had experienced the same challenges.

With funding from Concordia University, Hoodfar and several international colleagues organised a one-day symposium on Muslim Women and Sport.

“Sport is important, and becoming more important in our time,” said Hoodfar. She said that in some totalitarian societies women are often prohibited from conversing in the public sphere. 

But sport, is accessible to all, and has the power to unite women from all parts of society.

This book, in which Hoodfar and other scholars document the creativity and bravery of women in athletic arenas follows this evolution .

Last year Hoodfar was accused by the Iranian authorities of collaborating with a hostile government against national security and of spreading propaganda against the state.

Charges that were never presented to her lawyer. In the Iranian press, however, the prosecutor was quoted, saying Hoodfar was “dabbling in feminism.”

Today’s book launch, following the international effort to get Hoodfar released from Evin and returned to her home in Canada, assures this latest work will be received as much more than “dabbling” in feminism.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Education, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sportsBudget day in CanadaAnimals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, SocietySupreme Court to decide on huge Peel wilderness watershedHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyThe rate is falling but 5.3 million Canadians still smokeInternational, SocietyRed Cross needs $400 million for Africans facing famineHistory, International, Military, Politics, Society100th Anniversary of the pivotal battle of WWIScience and TechnologySome scientists seek to revive Pluto’s status as a planetAnimals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyFirst bee listed as “endangered” across North AmericaArts and Entertainment, History, SocietyBetty Kennedy, pioneering journalist, dead

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'opposition à Ottawa accuse Morneau d'avoir fait fi des gens ordinairesLe budget fédéral reçoit un accueil glacial à QuébecNouveau rebondissement dans le scandale des écoutes électroniques à WashingtonSept arrestations au lendemain de l’attaque de LondresLe Canada et la communauté internationale solidaires de LondresLe budget de la continuitéGérald Fillion vous explique le budget en 2 minutesGestion à risque des contrats au MTQProtection des sources : Vice perd son appel contre la GRCLe SPVM suspend deux de ses cadres
Federal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil MacdonaldIntelligence committee chair briefs Trump on surveillanceBudget 2017: Hello Uber tax, goodbye transit creditBudget 2017: Liberals spend on training and innovation while holding line on most taxesBell and Rogers to ask bars to pay more for sports packagesNew categories of dinosaur family tree proposed by scientists5 teens guilty of sharing intimate images in Bridgewater Dropbox caseShoppers computer crash fixed but questions remain about message to publicRare cancer linked to deaths with textured breast implants, FDA saysVice Media reporter must turn over material to RCMP, court rules