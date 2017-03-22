Multiple efforts to convince people to not smoke appear to have produced modest results.

Photo Credit: CBC

The rate is falling but 5.3 million Canadians still smoke

Government statistics suggest 17.7 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12 smoked in 2015. That was down from 18.1 per cent the year before.

There are campaigns throughout the country to encourage people to quit or never start using tobacco. Canada has strict rules on plain packaging with graphic warnings and the federal government is expected to adopt other measures soon.

Smoking increases the risk for lung cancer, respiratory disease, heart disease, stroke and other illnesses.

Smoking rates are highest among young men.
Smoking rates are highest among young men. © CBC

More men than women smoke

Of males, 20.4 per cent smoke compared to 15 per cent of females. One in four males between the ages of 20 and 34 smoke. Only four per cent of youth between 12 and 17 use tobacco.

If you compare the provinces, the rate is lowest in the province of British Columbia at 14 per cent. People there tend to be more health conscious and physically active. The highest rate of about 24 per cent was among residents of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

It is believed that tobacco use is the single biggest preventable cause of death globally.

