Police in Montreal separate a group protesting against M-103 from another group protesting in favour during some tense but generally non-violent protests over the motion M-103, earlier this month in cities across Canada,
Photo Credit: CBC

Anti-Islamophobia vote: Canadians differ from government

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 23 March, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It has been divisive ever since a Member of Parliament introduced her motion late last year.

The government votes today on a motion to condemn racism and Islamophobia. Because of the Liberal Party majority, it is expected to pass.

But a new poll suggests that Canadians disagree with the motion.

An Angus Reid Institute survey showed 42 percent of Canadians would vote against the motion while only 29 percent would vote for it.

Another 29 percent would either abstain, or are not sure.

Angus Reid poll shows Canadians generally disagree with the governments position on the anti-Islamophobia motion. and a majority think the issue has been overblown by government and media © Angus Reid Institute

Iqra Khalid is a Muslim and a member of the governing Liberal Party who introduced the anti-discrimination motion.

As a “motion” it has no force in law, but requests a statement from the government that discrimination on the basis of race or religion is not acceptable. it would also require the Heritage committee to study the issue and develop strategies to combat it, with special attention to Islamophobia.

What has become so contentious is that in a couple of phrases it specifically singles out “Islamophobia” for particular attention.

An opposition motion which was almost exactly the same but without the specific mention of Islamophobia, was defeated by the governing Liberals in favour of their (later) motion including it.

That motion, M-103, will be put to a vote today.

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid introduced the *anti-Islamophobia* motion late last year. In spite of loud opposition the Liberals have refused to modify it. © CBC

There were protests for and against stage on Parliament hill, as there were in several cities across Canada earlier this year.

Many object to the special attention given to Islam and the fears that the motion might lead to laws and sanctions against free speech and freedom of expression. The survey found that 31 percent of respondents indicated the threat to free speech was a reason why the motion shouldn’t be passed.

The poll also found that Canadians are divided closely between believing anti-Muslim attitudes and discrimination are “a serious problem” (45%) in this country, or whether the situation has been “overblown” by politicians and the media (55%).

The poll showed most of those under age 35 would vote in favour if they could, while most over 35 would vote against.

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Richard Kanyangu running against Robert MugabePEI trade mission to increase trade with ChinaPolitics, SocietyStudents want pot revenues spent on mental health, addiction helpZoo in Toronto announces birth of capybarasAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Education, Environment, History, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyCanada 150: C3-a coastal connection adventure- Atlantic, Arctic, PacificImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietySnowden protectors face deportation, want asylum in CanadaImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyAnti-Islamophobia vote: Canadians differ from governmentHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada and France joint stamp issue for Vimy 100Feist headlining at Ottawa Jazz FestEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Society, SportsHoma Hoodfar launches latest book on Muslim women and sports

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Anthony Pratte accusé du meurtre prémédité de Daphné BoudreaultAttention aux messages textes frauduleux, rappelle la SQLes inspecteurs de la RAMQ débarquent à l'Institut de l'oeil des LaurentidesUn Québécois soupçonné d'être membre de Daesh arrêté en TurquieSerait-il bientôt envisageable d'arrêter de vieillir?Texte dans Maclean's : le « coeur brisé », Andrew Potter démissionneUn homme arrêté après avoir tenté d’écraser des passants à AnversLes républicains reportent le vote sur la réforme de l'ObamacareBudget structurel : sexy, n'est-ce pas?Budget fédéral :« On a les désavantages de l’indépendance sans avoir aucun avantage » - J.-F. Lisée
'She was my only girl': Nunavut teen's death sheds light on failures in fighting TBLiberal budget avoids taxing rich, and misses a chance to make Canadians happier: Don PittisTax deduction for fertility treatments expanded, made retroactive for 10 yearsAfter a nightmare attack, the resilience of Londoners resurfacesIvanka in the West Wing: Ethics concerns collide with hope for a 'moderating' voiceSupreme Court of Canada to rule on Dennis Oland's bail appealU.K. attacker was British-born, had been investigated for 'violent extremism'Liberal budget offers lots of 'vision' but few new numbers: Aaron WherryVehicles becoming a common weapon: A look at recent attacksFederal budget 2017 — Mostly gusts of pleasant smelling warm air: Neil Macdonald